Mosquito bites? Medicinal herbs useful to prevent and cure them

The increase in temperatures that characterizes this period of the year brings with it many positive effects, starting with the possibility of spending more time outdoors, perhaps immersed in the nature. To ruin these pleasant moments, however, can be the mosquitoes. In fact, although not dangerous, the bites of these insects can be very annoying. Both to prevent them and to relieve the itch you can rely on herbal medicine.

reduce the itch of mosquitoes — Sometimes, mosquito bites can cause significant pain swelling. In these cases it is possible to resort to the glyceric macerate of gems black alder (Alnus glutinosa), also useful to prevent any infections. For ten days, 30 drops in a little water should be taken at breakfast ea cenaalways on an empty stomach. Another precious glyceric macerate when bitten by mosquitoes is that of gems blackcurrant (Ribes nigrum), which has an action similar to that of cortisone. It should be used in the same way as that of black alder gems, however it should only be taken in the morning, always on an empty stomach, and the cure should only be followed for a week. Another remedy that relieves itching and swelling is the one obtained by adding a spoonful of mother tincture calendula (Calendula officinalis) and two tablespoons of neutral base cream. The preparation obtained is spread on the wheal in the morning and in the evening. "Pregnant women, breastfeeding women and children should not use this remedy," she recommends Doctor Gabriella Turcopsychotherapist expert in phytotherapy and homeopathy.

relief from two essential oils — As soon as a mosquito bites you, you can use the essential oil basil (The basilisk), which on the one hand disinfects and on the other has an antibacterial effect. First a cotton stick should be soaked in this natural remedy, then touches should be made on the site of the bites, so as to release a little of this essential oil. Essential oil should be used in the same way chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla), which combines an anti-inflammatory action with a disinfectant action, reducing the risk of infections. “Immediately after being stung, if you have it available, you can also use ice, but wrapping it in a handkerchief before putting it in contact with the wheal. If you have it, you can also rub a clove ofgarlic”, advises Dr. Turco.