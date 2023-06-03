Mosquito bites: remedies, advice and what to do according to the expert

Like every summer, by now, the mosquitoes: these annoying insects are an integral part of the 3 hottest months of the year and make themselves felt all too often with their stings. But what happens when a mosquito bites us? And above all, how to behave? The explains it professor Enrico Hefflerdirector of the School of Specialization in Allergology and Immunology and professor of Internal Medicine at Humanitas University.

mosquito bites — “Our body’s reaction to mosquito bites is normal, except in very rare cases of allergy. The mosquito, when it bites us, basically exposes its saliva to the outer layers of the skinwhere there are cells – mast cells – which act as soon as they recognize potentially problematic substances, such as proteins contained in the saliva of the mosquito. The substances released by the mast cells locally determine a vasodilationthis leads to the formation of edema, a local swelling, usually associated with erythema and itching”, explains the professor.

how to behave — “First of all, we should resist scratching”, explains Heffler: “These mast cells are able to produce mediators also for physical stimulation such as scratching, which therefore increases the local response making the itching worse. In doing so, the resolution is spontaneous: the itching disappears in a few tens of minutes and the redness disappears within a few days”. If necessary, explains the professor, it is also possible to use cremenot necessarily pharmacological: “You can use some soothing moisturizers, which can provide relief from itching. If, on the other hand, the itching is difficult to bear, you can use some antihistamine-based creamsespecially if the swelling is particularly extensive or affects the face. Cortisone-based creams act directly on the inflammatory component”. See also Blows up a Lamborghini to create 999 Nft of protest