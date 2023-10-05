Home » Mosquitoes even in autumn, tips for protecting yourself
Health

by admin
The seasons change. The cold months are always warmer. And mosquitoes take advantage of this: more and more often they continue to torment us well beyond the summer, and with their annoying bites, we find ourselves facing the diseases – old and new – that they can transmit. West Nile and Dengue are imported viruses that are increasingly finding themselves at home in our country.

