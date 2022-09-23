If you still fight with mosquitoes, all you have to do is prepare this after bite at home: you will say goodbye to any annoyance.

Once the beginning and the end of summer was characterized by the appearance and then subsequently by the disappearance of mosquitoes. As soon as we heard their buzz, we knew that the warm season had arrived.

Today, however, due to continuous climate change and ever-increasing temperatures, we will find this little insect practically all year round, except for a few colder months. In this way, we will find ourselves having to fight against their presence at all times. Obviously the methods to keep mosquitoes away are really many, just like this one we showed you some time ago. Precisely for this reason tonight we will not show you others, but we will try to soothe the discomfort due to their bites.

This will be the DIY post-bite, ideal for fighting mosquito bites

If despite the coolness and the due precautions the mosquitoes do not seem to want to abandon you at all, it will be necessary to find an effective post-bite able to soothe all the discomfort caused. Although there are so many types on the market, those made with natural remedies are undoubtedly the best choice you can make.

If you had hoped that the mosquitoes would say goodbye with the coolness of these days, you are definitely out of the way. Unfortunately for us, these little insects have no intention of leaving us so soon and therefore we will once again find ourselves fighting against their annoying bites, not to mention the infestations that we will find in every room of the house.

Precisely for this reason tonight we do not want to always talk to you about the usual anti-mosquito methods, but we are going to show you how to make a after natural puncture perfect for soothe all the annoyances caused.

To make this spray you will need:

2 ml di tea tree oil

3 ml of geranium essential oil

1 ml of lemongrass essential oil

2 ml of eucalyptus essential oil

The preparation will be really easy and fast. Take a simple spray bottle and pour all the oils into it. Close everything and shake for a few seconds.

Now you just have to spray it on the sting and in a few seconds you will see that all discomfort will be completely gone.

If you want to do something even more effective, try to retrieve those little roll-on lip gloss cases and wipe it carefully over the bite. In this way the product will act more locally and the effect will be even faster.

An easy, fast and cheap method, which will make you avoid spending more money on useless products.

Try it now and you will see that any discomfort will vanish immediately.