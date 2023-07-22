Mosquitoes, wasps & Co.: This is what parents need to know about insect bites

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Summer season is also called off-peak season. What is particularly annoying can also harbor dangers – because not every sting is harmless. The current issue of the pharmacy magazine “Baby und Familie” explains what parents need to know about the different insect bites.

Mosquitoes, wasps, hornets, black flies, bees, horseflies: there are various insects that like to bite in summer – and they don’t stop at children and babies. Important to know: A sting in the mouth or nose is an emergency, just like with breathing or circulatory problems: call the emergency number 112 immediately.

To reduce mouth swelling, parents should let their child suck ice cream. On other parts of the body, remove the sting or any impurities in the sting site with tweezers or have them removed in the nearest pharmacy. Then disinfect the puncture site and then cool it.

In a clear overview, the magazine shows what parents have to consider when it comes to different bites. Take the bee, for example: its stinger gets stuck in the human skin, and the insect dies. “Remove the sting with tweezers,” says pharmacist Stefan Weidinger from Eschenbach.

A tip from the pharmacist for prevention: “No sweet drinks!”, because sugary drinks attract insects.

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The pharmacy magazine “Baby und Familie” 7/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is also a lot of relevant health news at www.baby-und-familie.de as well as on Facebook and Instagram

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

