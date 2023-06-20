Mosquitoes, you drive them all away in a flash with the ancient method of the open tap

With summer comes the much hated mosquitoes. Fortunately, among the many existing methods to remove them, there is a very effective one called “the open tap method”.

As summer approaches, numerous responsibilities and pleasures ensue. Unfortunately, mosquitos I’m among the first.

They are a nuisance that we all know and, when they invade our homes, they can disturb our sleep.

Have you ever noticed the sound of their buzz close to your ears? Furthermore, their bites can be quite unpleasant when they land on our skin to feed.

In most cases the mosquito bites they’re just an annoying itch, but there are some rare exceptions in Italy.

Some species of female mosquitoes from different parts of the world, and sometimes even in our country, can infect their prey with diseases through their blood-sucking process.

These diseases can include some of the most dangerous come Zika, ChikungunyaDengue, malaria and yellow fever.

The most common symptoms are fever, fatigue and headache. It is important to note that the risk of contracting these diseases in Italy is very lowHowever, it is essential to consult a doctor if in doubt.

The mere presence of mosquitoes, indicated by a small red protuberance and the consequent itching, is unbearable for many.

The question arises: what can be done to get rid of them? Fortunately, there is a workaround that can be implemented right away. Simply opening a faucetyou can say goodbye to these annoying insects.

Keep mosquitoes away with this method

Fortunately, there are some odors that mosquitoes are averse to. Among these are the fragrances of selected plants, such as geranium, eucalyptus, lavender and catambrawhich are also pleasing to man.

Additionally, some oils, including lemon, lavender, tea tree oil, and mint, produce odors that are repulsive to these insects.

The fragrant herbs of rosemary and basil they are effective in keeping mosquitoes at bay and are a great addition to home gardens in the summer.

Finally, while smoke is not a desirable smell for mosquitoes, this shouldn’t be used as an excuse to keep smoking.

Here is the open tap method

Most of you probably know the coilsthose spiral objects that can be bought in supermarkets.

These coils typically require detachment before use, which has been a source of annoyance for many online users due to the perceived difficulty in keeping them intact. However, this will no longer be a problem in the future.

Let’s get straight to the point: the following technique can be performed without requiring an intact coil.

Let’s analyze it step by step. Start by dipping the spiral in the water. Once you’ve done that, break it up into smaller chunks. Once finished, place it in a bowl.

To make your own insect repellent solution, start by adding 200ml of 70% alcohol to your blend.

You will also need to embed a freshly squeezed lemonthe scent of which is not favored by most insects.

After mixing the ingredients thoroughly, let the solution sit for a few minutes for the ingredients to interact.

Congratulations – your mosquito deterrent secret is now complete! The only choice left is to decide where to place it.

Saying goodbye to mosquitoes can be a difficult task, but there are several recommendations for minimizing their presence.

It is important to note that corners are ideal for placement this bowlas long as they don’t obstruct the flow of traffic.

It is best to avoid busy areas to avoid accidental spillswhich can be a hassle to clean and a waste.

Make sure you place the bowl in areas where mosquitoes are commonly found. Furthermore, it is essential to position it on a heat resistant basesuch as a ceramic or metal plate, for best results.

