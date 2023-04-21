Moss and Lichens on Fruit Trees: Harmful or Not?

Inexperienced hobby gardeners in particular feel queasy when there are sudden changes to their plants. Oftentimes they are unsure what is normal and what actually needs to be done about it. Have you noticed moss and lichen on your trees in the garden and are now worried if it could make it sick or even affect the fruit? We would like to explain to you what moss and lichen on fruit trees is all about. In the following lines we will summarize for you whether they are a normal condition or whether they should be combated.

What are lichens and what are you looking for on the tree?

If you have discovered black, white, greenish, brown, orange or yellow lichens on the tree, you can initially assume that this location in your garden is particularly beautiful. These plants are real connoisseurs and appreciate air that is clean, while air pollution does not suit them at all. But what do lichens on fruit trees actually represent? Are these parasites that harm the plant?

No, you can rest easy. These formations are a combination of fungi and algae that just sit on the tree surfaces and actually look quite attractive with their colors and interesting textures. However, they do not in any way penetrate the tree in order to be able to feed. Instead, they use the surrounding air and branches to get nutrients (similar to air plants). So you don’t have to worry about the invaders as long as the plant is strong and healthy.

Can you see the lichen on the apple tree? This is not surprising, as they particularly like to colonize this fruit tree, as well as ash and poplars.

Moss and lichen on fruit trees: in which cases are they harmful?

In itself, a lichen is harmless, but only if the tree is stronger. There is a risk that important parts of the plant will be overgrown by the tree lichen. This is especially true for the flower buds, which are quite sensitive and delicate. So that even these small parts of the tree can withstand the tree lichen, the plant needs strength and not just from fertilizer. Regular trims are also important to this end and the big savior in a pinch is a rejuvenation trim. In this case, however, that does not mean that you have to prune the entire crown of the tree and then have to do without a harvest for years. It is quite sufficient if you only remove those branches that are old, thick and closest to the ground. Don’t forget the aforementioned fertilizer afterwards.

Do you have to remove tree lichen?

Only in the case of old specimens is it worth removing the actually harmless lichens from the fruit tree. The only reason is that they provide the perfect winter home for pests, which will then wreak havoc the following season. You also don’t need a special spray against lichens, with which you might even spread harmful chemicals. Simply grab a brush that ideally has soft bristles so as not to damage the bark of the tree. Use this brush to scrub off the braid.

What about mosses on the tree?

In principle, the same applies to moss on young and old fruit trees. Green moss on the tree does not damage the bark, but only uses it as a base. Only if the overgrown areas are very large can the risk of fungal infections increase, as more moisture collects under the moss. In addition, a more lush vegetation also offers a great hiding place for pests.

Under normal circumstances you do not need to remove moss from trees. However, should it become necessary at some point to prevent disease from developing under the tree bark, you can do this in the same way as with lichens: simply use a soft brush to scrub.

Prevent moss and lichen on fruit trees

Mosses and lichens form when the humidity in the area is high. Above all, denser shadows ensure that moisture dries more slowly and this results in these formations on branches and trunks. Thinning out the tree regularly allows more sun to penetrate the crown. Ventilation also improves, especially if you also tend to the surrounding trees and shrubs in the same way. Moss and lichen on fruit trees will probably not disappear completely, but they will at least be reduced.