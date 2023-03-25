7
Mosses can filter fine dust from the air. The student Liam Kastner is fascinated – and uses the effect for his start-up.
Recorded by Angelika Dietrich
My most important insight from the past few years is: just start building! Just start and take the first step. This is how my project for Jugend forscht became a start-up. In the summer I will sell the first moss filters, there are already 300 customers on the waiting list for the “Mozz”.
