Home Health Moss as a fine dust filter: Liam Kastner’s ingenious invention
Health

Moss as a fine dust filter: Liam Kastner’s ingenious invention

by admin
Moss as a fine dust filter: Liam Kastner’s ingenious invention

Mosses can filter fine dust from the air. The student Liam Kastner is fascinated – and uses the effect for his start-up.

Recorded by Angelika Dietrich

My most important insight from the past few years is: just start building! Just start and take the first step. This is how my project for Jugend forscht became a start-up. In the summer I will sell the first moss filters, there are already 300 customers on the waiting list for the “Mozz”.

See also  "I am a highly respected doctor"

You may also like

The king of cryptocurrencies Do Kwon in handcuffs:...

Clash on the crime of torture: “FdI aims...

Climate change and suicides: How polluted air makes...

Euroleague, Olimpia Milano overwhelms Bayern Munich: the playoffs...

the stars who have admitted to taking the...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Your breakfast can be so tasty and healthy

UN, humanity must chart a new course on...

Coffee: if you are struggling with these pathologies,...

Media professionals on HIV/AIDS honored in Bonn /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy