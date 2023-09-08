Mother and son have a rare kidney disease, both transplanted within 24 hours: They are fine

After 24 hours, a woman and her son were transplanted at the Nephrology-Renal Transplant Unit of the University Hospital of Novara. Both suffering from a genetic disease, Alport syndrome, and the only solution was a transplant.

Double kidney transplant within twenty-four hours for a woman and her child, both suffering from the same genetic disease. This is what happened to Novarain the Nephrology of the university hospital directed by Vincenzo Cantaluppi.

Mother and son both suffer from Alport syndrome, a genetic disease that affects the filtration structures of the kidneys, the glomeruli. They had obtained the diagnosis from Transplant Genetics of the University of Turin-Città della Salute e della Scienza, directed by Dr. Antonio Amoroso, who is also the director of the Piedmont Regional Transplant Center.

The only solution for them was a transplant, in this case possible for both and after such a short time. It is not uncommon for the same genetic disease to be present in several family members, but what is unusual is that the transplant arrives after so few hours.

The Regional Transplant Center first collected the report of a potential donor who died in Piedmont following a trauma on the road and, after the compatibility tests carried out in Molinette, it was found suitable for the young patient. And after less than 24 hours, the Center received another report from another donor also from Piedmont, who died following a cerebral hemorrhage. Once the tests were carried out, in this case it was found to be compatible with the mother of the youngster who was already ready for the transplant.

The intervention was a team effort of the university hospital structure, which also involved the Urology structure, directed by Alessandro Volpe, and that of Vascular Surgery, which is directed by Carla Porta.

“Both are fine and everything started working promptly again”, Vincenzo Cantaluppi made it known speaking of the two patients from Novara.

