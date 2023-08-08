Mother appeals: “Stop constantly selling sweets to my child!”

“Look, do you like that?” asks the cashier at the hardware store checkout and happily holds out a small bag of gummy bears to my child. Questioning looks on both sides. “May it have something sweet?” Yes, it can. But it no longer likes gummy bears, just chocolate. The next day it’s the ballet teacher. After the performance, she asks: “Can the children eat a chocolate bunny because they did so well?” What are the parents supposed to say? The next time at the doctor’s: “Look, you can choose a piece of candy because you did so well.”

That raises two problems for me: Children don’t need something sweet all the time, and certainly not as a reward. The many everyday situations do show one thing: namely, that people are quite aware of the fact that many parents pay attention to the nutrition of their children. So ask them beforehand.

But honestly, when the child is standing by and the treat is in front of their noses, how many actually say “no”? The fathers and mothers are there. I haven’t made it yet. Because I assume that people have good intentions and want to make my child happy. I don’t want to offend anyone there.

Stickers just as beautiful as dextrose

Now, I’m not fundamentally against sweets. Of course, my child can have a snack or dessert. I also like to eat chocolate or ice cream. A completely sugar-free life would be unworldly. Even if celebrities like Anastasia Zampounidis practice it. Back to making people happy: A child is just as happy about a sticker, a tattoo, a balloon or any other little thing.

Candy shouldn’t be a reward

Now for the reward, because the child “did a great job”, i.e. it worked the way we adults wanted it to. Parenting professionals have long thought that rewards are a poor choice. They are manipulative and a form of punishment. “If we constantly reward a child so that it behaves according to our wishes, a questionable emotional dependency arises,” explains Katia Saalfrank in an interview with my colleague. This keeps the child dependent and prevents it from taking responsibility for its actions and from feeling really effective.

But when children experience success that they have achieved through their own motivation, they experience their self-esteem and grow internally.

Germany’s children are too fat

Last but not least, rewards can set the wrong tracks in the brain. When children learn to use food as a reward or as a comfort, they may resort to this strategy as adults—and if they don’t learn different ways to deal with frustration, disappointment, or anger, they may develop problem eating behaviors. We should protect them from that.

Germany’s children are already too fat. A good 16 percent of children and young people weigh too much, around ten percent are overweight, and almost six percent are also obese. The World Health Organization (WHO) first highlighted the drastic effects in the “World Obesity Atlas” 2023. They forecast that childhood obesity will increase by 2.4 percent annually over the period 2020-2035.

Advertising bans and better education – social changes needed

This means that in a good ten years an estimated eleven percent of girls and 19 percent of boys will be obese in this country. And presumably remain so for the rest of their lives. Because a specialist recently explained to me that only a few lose the kilos permanently. The majority get stuck in the obese life. This, in turn, takes up to twelve years less than someone with a normal weight. Nobody wants that for their child. Quite apart from that, it costs us all money – if that’s a stronger argument for some.

A lot has to change in our society to counteract the obesity epidemic. Advertising bans for certain products, clear labeling of food, good catering in childcare facilities are all part of this. But above all, a lot of education, information and knowledge about good nutrition are important. So that I don’t run into a two-year-old child again at eight in the morning – the packet of chips in the right hand and the chocolate egg in the left.

And, even if this is just one small thing among many measures: please stop selling the children sweets again and again!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

