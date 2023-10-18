Mother leaves father on daughter’s 18th birthday: “Duty fulfilled”

FOCUS online: Adult children who suffer from their parents’ separation – is this a common phenomenon?

Dorothee Ellerbrake: In fact, in my practice, most couples in separation situations have children in kindergarten or elementary school age. Parents with pre-pubescent or puberty children also often come. But that doesn’t mean that adult children and their parents don’t also need advice. Quite the opposite. The needs of these people have so far not been discussed much in society.

What is the problem in your opinion?

Ellerbrake: In the gap between expectations and reality. “You’re already big. Looking at it that way, it shouldn’t matter that much to you. You can handle it on your own.” This is something that those affected openly or unspokenly expect. And adult children often place this demand on themselves. However, the emotional situation is often completely different. The offspring are sometimes expected to do much more than they can bear. The contradiction can lead to great overwhelm.

An example?

Ellerbrake: Two young sisters who were in counseling with me. Both in their twenties, both on their own for years, having long since left home. The mother had separated and the father was completely surprised by her decision. I am the victim, you have to stick with me – that was the father’s order to the two daughters.

And?

Ellerbrake: What was not seen at all was the situation in which the two young women found themselves. Their conflict, the desire to be able to love both parents – a need that is anchored in every child. Even adult children are and remain children. In addition, changing the external conditions is often very difficult. When suddenly there is no longer a place that represents the family. If you don’t really know where to go at Christmas. This may sound banal, but it does something to people when the external framework falls away in an already sensitive phase. I see this risk less with younger children who experience parental separation.

Are you saying that separation is less stressful for smaller children?

Ellerbrake: I wouldn’t want to generalize here, but I don’t seem to be aware enough of some things overall. Look, a ten-year-old child will ideally continue to be cared for and accompanied after a separation. The parents try to keep his needs in mind in a similar way to living together under one roof. You work out handling models, agree on care times, and the child shouldn’t lose the harbor. Luckily, this is happening more and more often. There’s no question: even small children can cope with a separation very well if the framework is right. If it’s really true. When couples stay together “because of the children,” it is certainly well-intentioned…

… but?

Ellerbrake: The risk seems particularly great in these cases. Once I met a woman who had three children. When the youngest turned 18, the time had come for her to say: I’ve given everything, I’ve done my duty, now I’m leaving. She had practically lived for this day. I don’t think she did the child any favors.

“When the child turned 18,” you just said. Let’s call her Anna. But day X wasn’t Anna’s 18th birthday when her mother moved out?

Ellerbrake: Yes, that’s exactly how it was. The woman really moved out that day. One can only imagine what that meant for this child. If the subliminal order is “now please function yourself, you are old enough” in the room, I don’t suspect anything good. We must not forget how sensitive people are in the phase of young adulthood.

They are often in their first relationship film, gaining their first experiences – always against the background of what they have learned about relationships so far, mind you. A parental separation now of all times can cause a lot of trouble. I want to believe in love, and at the same time I experience that everything I have learned so far about love is falling apart. Of course, your head may say to itself: I’ll do it better myself. But the ability to reflect is only one thing.

The feelings have to be able to follow?

Ellerbrake: Correct. The head of an 18 or 20 year old knows that the parents breaking up doesn’t mean the world is coming to an end. But again: Deep down, we always remain children of our parents.

What troubles adult children of separation later in life?

Ellerbrake: For example, it may happen that they have repressed parts of their emotions. Maybe they realized back then that the situation would become much more difficult for me if I admitted to myself that I was sad. Or helpless. It is possible that the repression continues unnoticed and the child of the separation repeatedly experiences problematic situations that, upon closer inspection, follow a certain pattern.

If you get this impression, it’s worth taking a closer look at the whole thing, for example with professional support. The same applies to loyalty conflicts – when those affected despair of not being fair to all sides. Just like the two daughters I talked about at the beginning, who felt extremely pressured by their father’s expectations. You have the feeling that something is pulling on you, that this pulling shouldn’t be there. But you have no idea how to get out of this situation.

What do you advise?

Ellerbrake: No matter what age: Children whose parents separate need time to organize themselves and find orientation. Sometimes it can help to take a step back to gain clarity about your own needs and come to terms with the new situation. It’s difficult for me to bring together the many contradictory orders – admitting that to myself can sometimes be very relieving. In the next step you will perhaps see how important it is to set your own boundaries. “This is not my construction site,” something like that. Admittedly, it takes courage to be so clear about this, and it is often a completely new experience for the parents.

Do you think it’s because parents demand too much understanding from their children?

Ellerbrake: Exactly. It still has to get into people’s minds that adult children can also suffer a lot from a separation.

Share this: Facebook

X

