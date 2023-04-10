«Hello, my name is Aeneas. Mother loves me but she can’t follow me.’ Thus begins the letter that accompanies the child that on Easter morning the staff of Polyclinic of Milan found in the Cradle for Life. The alarm went off at 11.40 circa. The little one weighs approx 2,6 chili, is of Caucasian ethnicity and is in good health. This is the third child who has been entrusted to the Cradle for Life since it was activated in 2007. The letter found near the child is written as if he were speaking but it is signed “mamma”. She the woman she says she loves him very much and she asks to cuddle him. But she adds that she can’t take care of him. The Director General of the Polyclinic Ezio Belleri he recalled that in the hospital you can still give birth anonymously. For the safety of mother and child.

“I was born in the hospital because my mom wanted to be sure everything was ok and be together as much as possible,” he wrote. And again: the child “is super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are ok”. Enea, dark hair, well groomed, was born about a week ago. His name is what his mother wrote in the letter left next to him. A few sentences, written in Italian. In Eat them it is now pampered by the staff.

fabio flydirector of the Neonatology and of Neonatal intensive care of the Polyclinic of Milan, tell theberaking latest news the finding: «When the alarm went off, the team from the neonatal intensive care unit of the Mangiagalli clinic in Milan rushed on guard today: with two female doctors and the nurses we went downstairs, took the baby, examined him and he was fine . We took him up to the ward. He was wrapped in a green blanket. Now he has become our child, our son. My hope, though, is still that his mom thinks about it. I would like this message of mine to reach you.”

“As far as possible we try to substitute maternal attention,” says Mosca. The fact that it was left on Easter Sunday “makes it even more touching”. The doctor does not lose hope of an afterthought: «I would like this mother to listen to me, she can still get her baby back, I want her to know that we can help her grow it and that nothing is lost. I wish to speak to this mother and say that we are ready to stand by herto get in touch with me and with the hospital», is the appeal.

The Cradle for Life of the Policlinico of Milan has been active since 16 years. That of Aeneas is the third recorded case. The first two occurred in 2012 It is in the 2016. Two male babies who were named respectively Mario e Giovanni. La Culla is a protected and heated environment. It is structured in such a way as to notify healthcare personnel immediately. Once the baby is welcomed inside, a discreet alarm warns Neonatology doctors and nurses who can take care of the baby within a few minutes.

The first baby saved with this system was Mario. It was an early day July 2012. The baby was very light, born premature (the doctors estimated the 35th week) barely weighed 1,7 chili and had an apparent age of 6-7 days. A bottle with breast milk and a pair of rompers had been left next to the baby. Giovanni, on the other hand, was already two months old when he was left in the cradle for life in the Policlinico l ‘February 1, 2016. Her date of birth (a day in November) was known because there was a tag with the baby that carried this information and vaccine updates. The baby was well cared for, doctors said. He was clean and well dressed, he weighed 5,8 kg. Dark hair, olive skin, she didn’t appear to be of Italian descent.

