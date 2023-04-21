Mothers and children, how to behave in the first thousand days of life

The child and future youngster at the center of society and politics. “Let’s make them vote not at 16 as we start to do, but at 12”, suggests the professor provocatively Mark R. Tomlinson, professor of psychology at Stellenbosch University – South Africa. The little ones are citizens and not only, she explained, “a duty to look after, to say done in the tasks of the day”.

This is how the conference at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) on the first thousand days of life of parents and children began on Thursday 20 April. Tomlinson showed some slides of difficult realities, explained the interventions on the mothers who accepted the indications in the films. An example? Do not carry the baby on your shoulders, but hold him in such a way that you always look him in the eye.

Mothers accompanied by health professionals

The mothers followed by physical and mental health professionals are happy. In South Africa as well as in the ISS survey. Because there is a team of professionals who follow them on this adventurous journey, in which there is the fear of being alone even if one does not have any pathological fragility. And precisely this feeling, the experts point out, can hurt the child, influence her peaceful growth.

The project, nearing completion, coordinated by Ilaria Lega ed Enrico Pizziinvolved nine Regions and an Autonomous Province (Pa), for a total of over 500 professionals, and envisaged the collection of data in three areas: the quality perceived during the birth process by women who give birth, the promotion of health mental health from pregnancy to the postnatal period and parenting support offered by health services.

Data collection and analysis

“With a multidisciplinary group of experts and thanks to the network of representatives of the participating operational units, it was possible to collect and analyze a variety of information relating to local and national activities and interventions, implemented in different contexts with the common goal of promoting health in the first 1,000 days of life,” he explains Serena Donati, director of the Women’s Health and Developmental Age Department of Cnapps of the ISS. The focal point is this: interdisciplinarity which is the leitmotif of the conference.

80-95% of the women who gave birth in the 16 birth centers involved in the Project report an overall good or excellent experience of the assistance received during pregnancy, labor and delivery, but also after birth and homecoming. “Attention to mental health brings up the rear, but not in the 144 family clinics participating in the project – he explains Ilaria Lega -, 90% of which and guarantees the evaluation of the emotional state of all mothers, which is accompanied by a wide range of support interventions, ranging from meetings to accompany the birth, to home visits in the first weeks after the birth , to the offer of psychological support in conditions of greater risk and fragility”. “But attention to the emotional state does not mean specialist interventions for real disorders – concludes Lega -, if anything, care and accompaniment of all the women who, returning home with the baby, they ask themselves: what now?”.