Mother’s Day card craft ideas your mom will love!

They raise us, are always there for us and give us support – our mums are true heroines who can always be relied on. Of course, they deserve to be showered with love 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, but Mother’s Day is also a great occasion to say “thank you” to our mother. Every year, on the second Sunday of May, we celebrate Mother’s Day and on this special day we want to surprise her with something very special. You can always buy a card, but a homemade card with a few loving words is probably the most beautiful gift that any woman would look forward to. Are you lacking inspiration? No problem, because that’s what we’re here for you! We have brought you some easy and cute Mother’s Day card craft ideas that are guaranteed to put a big smile on your mom’s face. So read on and have a great party!

Along with a delicious Mother’s Day dessert, our Mother’s Day Card Craft Ideas are a great way to express our love and thank you to our mommies for everything they’ve already done for us. And if for some reason you can’t spend the day together, you can also send the card in the mail – she will definitely be very happy!

Make a fingerprint card for Mother’s Day

Whether you want to do it alone or make something with the kids, this fingerprint card is super easy to make and one of the cutest craft ideas for Mother’s Day cards.

Materials:

Black marker

Pencil

White craft board

Finger paint or watercolor

Directions:

Draw a big heart with the pencil.

Then place fingerprints of different colors inside the heart until everything is completely filled.

Then write down a few loving words and voilà – it’s that easy to make a Mother’s Day card with children.

Dried flowers are a really great alternative to the classic flowers and with this craft idea for a Mother’s Day card you will make your mother very happy, I promise! Made in under 10 minutes, this card is perfect for a lovely last minute gift.

Materials:

dried flowers

Design paper or craft card

Scissors

Wrapping paper

Directions:

Fold the craft box in half.

Arrange the dried flowers into a small bouquet and wrap them in wrapping paper.

Then stick the bouquet in the middle and press it down with your fingers.

Write something nice and you have the perfect Mother’s Day card!

Isn’t this one of the most beautiful craft ideas for Mother’s Day card? Instead of giving your mum another classic bouquet, try something new and give her this effective pop-up card!

Materials:

Colorful construction paper

Scissors

Glue

Pencil

PDF templates for the flowers

Beads or other embellishments of your choice

Directions:

Print out the PDF templates and cut out the flowers and leaves.

Use the shapes you have cut out as a template and cut out the flowers from the colored construction paper.

To achieve the 3D effect, bend the leaves slightly upwards.

Fold a sheet of construction paper in half and place the leaves and tendrils on the card first.

Place the flowers on top and as soon as you are satisfied with the result you can glue the individual parts.

Decorate with beads or other decorations to your heart’s content and your homemade card for Mother’s Day is ready.

In addition to a loving, homemade Mother’s Day card, chocolate also makes Mother’s Day perfect! After all, there’s hardly a woman who doesn’t love chocolate, is there? This is perhaps one of the simplest yet most impressive craft Mother’s Day card ideas that will impress your mom greatly. You can find plenty of adorable printable candy bar wrappers online and that’s pretty much all you need to make them. Simply print out the packaging, write on it as you like and cut it out.

Message in a bottle is a great way to say “thank you” in a very special way. You can find small glass bottles both in craft shops and online, and small “letters” can be wonderfully staged in them. It doesn’t really matter whether you stick the glass bottle on a cardboard box or give it away individually – either way, the gift will put a big smile on your mother’s face. The small jars can also be filled with smaller dried flowers and definitely look good.