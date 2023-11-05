Mother’s Frustration: Rainy Conditions in School Gym Impede Children’s Training

Outraged Mother Calls for Action as Students Continue Training in Rainy Gym

November 4, 2023 – by Editorial board

BARGA – A mother has voiced her frustration over the conditions of the Barga middle school gym, where students are forced to train even in the pouring rain. The gym is used by middle school kids, fourth and fifth graders, athletes from the Marching Group, and Goshin-do karateka.

“In this gym, the middle school kids, the fourth and fifth graders, the athletes of the Marching Group and the Goshin-do karateka train. And they do it even when it rains with this situation,” the mother expressed during her outburst.

The concerned mother shared photos that depict the sorry state of the gym and the inconveniences that the students have to endure. “The photos speak for themselves and make us understand the state of this gym and the inconveniences that the kids endure,” she stated.

According to her, this has been an ongoing issue for at least four years. Although the situation has worsened this time, the students have been training in the rainy gym for a long time.

The mother’s appeal is directed towards the authorities, urging them to take immediate action and resolve these problems. It is essential to provide a safe and suitable environment for the students to train in, especially during inclement weather conditions.

The lack of attention given to the state of the gym raises concerns about the commitment to the well-being and development of these young athletes.

Related