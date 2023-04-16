Moto2 GP Austin: Acosta wins, overtaking Arbolino in the finale

One hundred and forty-six thousandths – a trifle. The distance between Pedro Acosta, winner for the second time out of three races, and Tony Arbolino, second. A void inversely proportional to the show given by the two protagonists. In a two-up sprint, the wheels glued together, which gave the whole idea of ​​being the trailer for the entire championship. As evidenced by the classification which now says: Arbolino 61, Acosta 54. With a corollary: if everyone rightly says that Pedro is the Next Big Thing , the new-Marquez, Tony, capable of battling with him to the thousandth of a second, is not much less. We will see them again in MotoGP. And in the meantime, we’re enjoying them in Moto2.

Also sprint for the third step. With Bo Bendsneyder slipping Jeremy Alcoba. For the Dutchman it is the third podium in his career, the first in Moto2, at the ninetieth GP in the category (!). Great fifth place for Fermin Aldeguer, who came up from 11th position at the start. Ninth place for Celestino Vietti who suffered a lot from that unhappy departure and perhaps even more from seeing himself darting alongside Arbolino. Fourteenth Dennis Foggia.

the race

—

At the start, Celestino Vietti’s shot from pole is stupid, swallowed up by the big group. On the contrary, the one from Pedro Acosta and Alonso Lopez was excellent, and above all that from Arbolino himself who jumped from the eighth pitch in two corners behind the two Spaniards. Lopez in front, therefore, but it didn’t last even one lap: Acosta slipped him right away. Lopez eliminated himself with an error, probably a displaced, which sent him falling behind. And the show for two began. In that duel which, as we said, summed up the theme that, by eye, will characterize the entire championship in one race. Tony stayed in front for a long time, until lap 15, when he made a mistake and Pedro promptly passed him. But at turn 12 of the same lap, alè: Arbolino in the lead again. The whole race like this, attacked, on the run. Until the last pass at the same 12, where Acosta placed the decisive attack. That he succeeded. ‘Arbo’ remained stuck on him. With the clear intention of throwing everything into the last corner. He tried, Acosta finished like a phenomenon. And he put the front wheel in front. Of those 146 thousandths that sum up all the taste that awaits us from here to the end.