Geopop had published a first part, now here is also the second. The number 46 talks about: braking, changes of direction, passion, Academy



Un month and a half ago the first part of the Geopop interview was published with Valentino Rossi: he had commented on it for Moto.it Nico Cereghini. The full video has been released these days, almost 25 minutes of chat in which there is no shortage of jokes and refined analyzes of the nine-time world champion.

It takes a beastly physique (to ride a MotoGP bike)



AAt the beginning we talk about detach, taking the one after the straight in Mugello as an example: Rossi explains that every serious braking is “like doing a maximum in the gym” and that “there are at least 2-3 per circuit”. Considering that races have 20 or more laps, it is understandable why drivers are often very tired at the end. Then we talk about changes of direction and Rossi mentions one of his favorite tracks, where he has won ten times: shafts. Here Rossi explains how to change direction, using the handlebar and the strength of the arms: “It’s a dance!“.

Passion



A Rossi the interviewer Andrea Moccia asked about passion, what is it, how did it arise, how important is it for Vale? “My passion for motorcycles… I have to say thanks to my daddy. His way of playing with me was to put me on things with wheels. He was particularly crazy, she made me do very dangerous things.” “To make it beautiful in front of my father I turned and saw that he was happye I liked. Then when I compared myself to others I could see that he saw me well, that was my thing.” After the last victory in Assenin 2017, Rossi explained that he lived for that feeling which is tested in two hours after the victorythis is his comment today: “The taste of riding and winning with the best riders in the world in the MotoGP gives you a unique sensation, which you only get there, at least for me”.

The VR46 Academy: “Simoncelli was the first rider”



Rossi then went over the history of the VR46 Academy, giving credit to Marco Simoncelli. It was he who asked Rossi for help in training and Valentino thought it might be good for him too to train with a world championship professional. The experience with the Sic gave rise to the creation of the Academy, helping other young pilots. The first: Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini and Andrea Migno.

The physics of the bike and the high-side

