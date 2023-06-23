Home » MotoGP 2023. Dutch GP. Jack Miller clarifies: “I wasn’t referring to Marc Marquez! Written a lot of lies!” -MotoGP
The Australian rider spoke about the statements made at the end of the Sachsenring race, relating to the fact that riders must stop complaining about the bikes

June 22, 2023

Jack Miller’s words after the German GP have held the stage until today: “Everyone does they complain of their bikes, nobody does anything about it. Close your mouth and get on with your work, ride the bike!

It is normal that, on this pre-Assen Thursday, journalists asked for these words.

Referring to Marc Marquez?

“I’ve read a lot of lies, I just wanted to say that, for the championship to go well, the boys have to do a good job. It was a general speech and I said it wasn’t about Marc. I understand that he’s having a difficult time, but nobody wants to hear constantly complaining about bikes that don’t work”

On the Dutch GP…

“We will do our best. I’m quite optimistic going into this weekend, KTM is working well, we need to sort out a couple of things but I think we will be competitive here. We suffered in Mugello in the fast corners but in Germany we worked on our weaknesses. We have found a set-up that gives me more stability”

Pedro Acosta could arrive in MotoGP, he said Moto2 is not an option…

“Yes, he has confidence in himself, I’m excited for him to arrive and I’d like to have him in KTM”

