MotoGP 2023. Dutch GP. Marco Bezzecchi: “If we make a mess between us, Valentino Rossi will kill us…” – MotoGP

shafts – Marco Bezzecchi it is in one bubble of happiness: that’s right. And, as always, it is also very sincere.

“It’s not easy when you are in one close challenge con i Academy boys: everyone thinks it’s better (Pecco Bagnaia also talks about this challenge in the podcast #atuttogas online on Moto.it starting from Sunday 25 June, NDA), but it’s not like that, there is the fear of making a mistake e ruin the relationship what is between us. Also because if we mix up some mess then Vale (Valentino Rossi, NDA) it kills us… (he doesn’t exactly say that, you can imagine the expression used: “Vale ci fa il…”, NDA). I got a little nervous, then luckily I was able to pass Pecco and everything went well”

Let’s go back to this Dutch GP

“For the moment it’s a very nice weekend: since yesterday I had a lot of confidence in the bike, today I was fast and I improved further in T1, my weak point on Friday. In the Sprint, until now I had always struggled a bit, but today I was fast. Being able to win here has a special flavor”

Was it a perfect race?

“Not really. At the start, I didn’t want to let Pecco pass me, so I braked too aggressively in the first corner and also got fooled by Binder. I was afraid that Bagnaia might escape: luckily I was able to quickly take second place and then there was the great challenge with Pecco. I was always able to stay in front, but he never gave up”

Do you imagine the race different?

“I think so and Pecco is the favorite because he’s faster than me on the medium, the tire he’ll use tomorrow, while I’m not as effective”

Bagnaia, however, says that you are the favorite for tomorrow…

“I tell the truth, he talks nonsense (obviously he laughs, NDA). I think he is the favorite because with the medium he manages the sliding of the rear better, it was the same last year. I hope to be able to stay close to him to be able to play it”

There were a few penalties for putting the wheels on green: is it difficult on this track to understand what the limit is?

“Yes, especially at turns 9 and 10, when the bike tends to go straight. It’s a feature of this circuit, you have to adapt but it’s very easy to touch the green”

In the last three GPs, we have seen Bagnaia dominate at Mugello, Martin at the Sachsenring and up to now you here at Assen: does adaptation to the circuit make the difference more and more in today’s MotoGP?

“Actually, in Germany Pecco was stronger in the race, there wasn’t a clear supremacy of Martin. The truth is that Bagnaia is always there, while I’m still not always constant, sometimes I struggle more, other times I find it better with the bike: I think it’s above all a question of experience”

After eight Sprints, what is your opinion on the new format?

“I like Saturday as it is now, but it’s true that if you don’t start ahead everything becomes very complicated, everything is conditioned by the “time attack”, I have to improve this aspect”