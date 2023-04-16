MotoGP 2023. GP of the Americas. My goodness that Alex Rins! Pecco Bagnaia: my goodness what a mistake! -MotoGP

Amazing success for Alex Rins, ahead of Luca Marini and Fabio Quartararo. Second consecutive mistake by Francesco Bagnaia in the race, this time while he was in the lead. Fourth Maverick Viñales after yet another bad start. Sixth Marco Bezzecchi, eighth Franco Morbidelli, ninth Fabio Di Giannantonio, 11th Michele Pirro. Boring race: vote 6 April 16, 2023



Aadvantage – The statistic says that that of Alex Rins is a huge undertaking: Honda hadn’t won a GP since Misano 2021, 24 GP fa. And to find a Honda rider other than Marc Marquez on the top step of the podium, you have to go back up even to 2018when a driver of Lucio Cecchinello always triumphed, in that case Cal Crutchlow. In short, that of Rins it’s a red circle success, the second on this track, which had seen him triumph, for the first time in MotoGP, in 2019 by beating Valentino Rossi in the sprint. There was no sprint this time, because the fall of the super favorite Francesco Bagnaia on lap eight, when he was about half a second ahead, he paved the way for a truly wonderful result. Since Friday, Alex has shown that on this track he can be competitive even if he rides a theoretically less competitive bike, but few counted on him for success. At least until yesterday, because in the Sprint it was seen how Rins had the chance to play for it. Started very well from second position, Alex remained close to Bagnaia for seven laps, putting pressure on him, always keeping the gap below half a second, except in the first two laps. See also Created an implantable microdevice to treat pancreatic tumors Maybe for that too Bagnaia was wrong, while Rins continued to ride clean, with a small drop only around the 13th lap, when his lead on the chasing dropped to 1”6. Then, however, Alex immediately picked up the pace, he stretched again, until the final triumph. Well done Rins, well done Lucio Cecchinello, who celebrates the LCR team’s 100th MotoGP podium with success.

Bagnaia, what a mistake

LBagnaia’s mistake was enormous, unjustifiable at that moment of the race. Pecco, leading from the start, had just completed his fastest lap on lap seven, he had a 0”478 lead, but at turn 2 of the eighth lap he went slightly wide in trajectoryfolded more than necessary and ended up on the ground. A serious mistake which certainly doesn’t compromise his chances for the world championship, but which adds up to that of Argentina: in Termas, however, he made a mistake in the wet, that’s OK. This no.

Marini, nice podium

Ffinally on the podium, Luca Marini. He had already done it in the Sprint in Argentina, but it doesn’t count for the statistics. But perhaps that result gave him more confidence and he was in the race today Perfectafter yesterday he had missed the start. Marini drove strong and consistently, overtaking Fabio Quartararo on lap 13, taking advantage of the Ducati super motor on the straight. Then, once second, Luca took a some leeway, for a certainly prestigious second place. Well done Luke.

Quartararo, immense

Quartararo deserves long applause because he did something amazing. In yesterday’s sprint it was seen how to bridge the technical difference with the other riders, he had to brake 20 meters after the others, with the risk of ending up on the ground, as actually happened. Today, however, Fabio managed to exploit every centimeter in braking, he got off to a great start and then defended himself as best he could. Yamaha is what it is, but Quartararo is a great champion.

Aprilia, what a pity

Cwho eats his hands is Apriliawho immediately lost Aleix Espargaro, who crashed on the first lap at the 12th corner, and who once again saw Maverick Vinales got off to a terrible start. The replay from above is pitiless: while all the others are leaving, Vinales is stuck there on his box. Then, the usual convincing comeback up to fourth place, with a pace equal to that of Rins. The podium was within Aprilia’s reach, unfortunately it was thwarted by the mistake at the start.

Lots of falls

Tagainst the pilots who ended up on the ground: Espargaro; Martin a few corners after the start and his bike overwhelmed Alex Marquez; Jack Miller on lap seven while he was excellent third; Joan Mir while he was 12th; Brad Binder; Stefan Bradl.