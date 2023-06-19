MotoGP 2023. Ideas, questions and considerations after the German GP at Sachsenring – MotoGP

Zam’s analysis when the Sunday races have just finished

June 18, 2023

What were the keys to the GP?



Martin’s serenity. Beyond his speed, beyond his superiority in mileage, his state of mind made the difference;

Bagnaia’s step forward. Yesterday, in the sprint, she didn’t have the pace to compete with Martin, today the change was important: in the sprint she was as effective as her rival;

Bezzecchi’s first laps. Marco was seventh at the end of the first lap, even climbing to ninth position in second. There he lost the chance to fight for the podium;

The fall of Binder. He was third when he crashed on lap 19;

Zarco at 11. Impressive the speed of the French at that point.

Fast laps (in brackets the lap in which it was achieved)



1. Zarco 1’21”225 (8); 2. Bagnaia 1’21”256 (8); 3. Martin 1’21”300 (9); 4. Binder 1’21”344 (5); 5. Bezzecchi 1’21”411 (6); 6. Marini 1’21”415 (7); 7. Miller 1’21”515 (8); 8. Di Giannantonio 1’21”673 (15); 9. Espargaro 1’21”753 (9); 10. A.Marquez 1’21”764 (9):

Comparison 2022/2023



Pole position: Bagnaia/Bagnaia 1’19″931/1’21″409 (wet track)

Fastest race lap: Quartararo/Zarco 1’21”584/1’21”255

Total race duration: Quartararo/Martin 41’12”816/40’52”449.

Comparison 2022/2023 Quartararo



Qualification: 2 in 1’20″007 / 12 in 1’22″421 (wet track)

Fastest race lap: 1 in 1’21″584 / 14 in 1’21″884

Total race duration: 1 in 41’12”816 / 13 in 41’17”566.

Questions and answers



Did Binder have a glitch when it fell?

No, it ended up wide and then in the sand.

Important laps of the GP



1 lap: error by Miller (in the lead) at turn 11: he is passed by Bagnaia and Martin (who also passes Marini);

Lap 3: Binder passes Espargaro at the first corner, he’s fifth; Martin passes Bagnaia at 12, he’s first;

Lap 7: Bezzecchi and Miller pass and pass each other again, Miller maintains sixth position;

Lap 8: Vinales retires due to engine failure, he was 14th;

Lap 10: Bezzecchi passes Miller at 1, he’s sixth;

Lap 17: Bezzecchi and Marini pass and repass each other, Luca maintains the fifth position;

Lap 18: Bezzecchi passes Marini at 1, he’s fifth;

Lap 21: Bagnaia passes Martin at 12, he’s first;

Lap 24: Martin passes Bagnaia at 12, he’s first;

Lap 29: Bagnaia touches Martin at 13.

Comparison between teammates (sprint+race, counts only when both drivers are on track)



Bagnaia/Bastianini 4/0; Bezzecchi/Marini: 8/5; Martin/Zarco: 11/3; A.Espargaro/Vinales: 8/6; M. Marquez/Mir: 3/1; Quartararo/Morbidelli: 9/5; Miller/Binder: 4/9

Positions recovered/lost at the start by some riders (sprint/race)



+ position gained; – lost. The calculation is made considering the position on the grid and the one at the end of the first lap.

Binders: +1/+3; Millers: 0/-1; Bagnaia 0/0; Martin +4/+4; Espargaro +0/+3; Viñales -2/+1;

Sprint race ranking



Bagnaia 65; 2. Martin 55; 3. Binder 42; 4. Bezzecchi 29; 5. Marini 27; 6. Miller 25; 7. Zarco 19; 8. M. Marquez 15; 9. A.Espargaro 15; 10. Vinales 12.

Race classification on Sunday



Bezzecchi 97 2. Bagnaia 95; 3. Zarco 90; 4. Martin 89; 5. Marini 62; 6. Quartararo 56; 7. Binder 54; 8. Miller 54; 9. Morbidelli 44; 10. A. Marquez 44

Here are, after seven GPs, my percentages on the favorite for the title:



Bagnaia 50%; Martin 30%; Bezzecchi 10%; Zarco 5%; Binder 5%

Three reasons to remember the GP



Martin’s double victory;

Martin’s double overtaking in the sprint on the fourth lap at turn 12;

Oncu’s first career victory.

Three sentences of the GP



Jorge Martin: “Martinetor always cried”;

Francesco Bagnaia: “Being satisfied is not in my nature”;

Jack Miller. “You’re paid to ride a motorcycle, not to say it sucks” (Miller didn’t name names, but it seems he was referring to Marquez, NDA).

I said it



Giovanni Zamagni (DopoGP Italian GP): “Marc Marquez is the favorite at Sachsenring”

