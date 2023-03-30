The final decision on the appeal filed by Honda against the two LLPs to be served at the first available GP will be taken by the Fim Court of Appeal
March 30, 2023
CAs more or less everyone here knows Marc Marquez and Honda Hrc yesterday presented an appeal to the FIM Commissioners of Appeal against the sanction (two Long lap penalties) inflicted on Marquez for the accident in Sunday’s race in Portimao.
In the first version of the sanction it was written that the double LLP was to be served in the Argentine GP, then it was clarified, with a subsequent statement that it was to be understood “at the first grand prix in which Marquez will race”.
I appellate commissioners that have analyzed the appeal I am Paul KingFIM Appeal Steward e Armando Marques, FIM Appeal Steward (appointed by FMP).
Decision postponed
“Considering the circumstances of the case and the legal issues raised by the appeal filed by Mr. Marc Marquez and the Hrc Honda team, the FIM Appeal Stewards decide to refer the case to the MotoGP Court of Appeal for the proper resolution of the case”.
It will therefore be the Court of Appeal that will decide whether or not to accept the appeal and will therefore decide whether or not 93 will have to do these two LLPs in Texas where, presumably, it will get back on track.