The final decision on the appeal filed by Honda against the two LLPs to be served at the first available GP will be taken by the Fim Court of Appeal

CAs more or less everyone here knows Marc Marquez and Honda Hrc yesterday presented an appeal to the FIM Commissioners of Appeal against the sanction (two Long lap penalties) inflicted on Marquez for the accident in Sunday’s race in Portimao.

In the first version of the sanction it was written that the double LLP was to be served in the Argentine GP, then it was clarified, with a subsequent statement that it was to be understood “at the first grand prix in which Marquez will race”.

I appellate commissioners that have analyzed the appeal I am Paul KingFIM Appeal Steward e Armando Marques, FIM Appeal Steward (appointed by FMP).