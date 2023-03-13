The words of number 93 at the end of the test, he is not satisfied: “You have to do with what you have and not get angry”
March 12, 2023
Marc Marquez he is 14th after the two days of testing in Portimao. It’s been two days of intense work, so many things to try to try to make up the gap from Ducati but also from Aprilia. The result? The situation is not good and Marquez’s words could be summarized with this sentence: let’s not get over our heads, let’s try to do the best with what we have.
In short, there is no need to be too confident. These are the words of 93 at the end of Sunday’s shift.
The budget for this Sunday…
“This was the day in which I felt better in terms of sensations. We fixed what we tried in the three days in Malaysia and yesterday. We worked on the details and trying to improve my riding. It was a complete day where we improved. If you feel good, you can also do a 12-lap long run, simulating the Sprint race, to pick up the pace. It wasn’t entirely negative, even if we are far from the front four or five.”
Sprint race simulation: have you been consistent?
“Yes, I have been constant, I have tried to understand what is needed, but it is one thing to understand another to recover a few tenths per lap. You don’t have to stress, stay focused on your pace. We’ll see what we find on the race weekend”
OWas today the best Honda?
“It’s a bike similar to the Valencia one, the concept is roughly that of last year. There will be better and worse tracks, after 4-5 races we will see where we are. The bike is similar to the Valencia except the frame. Today I focused more on testing things with the team. We needed a day for me, for the team, for Santi and to understand little things. And today we took several steps just to try to improve”
Puig said you’re not where you want to be…
“Obviously, no. The Hondas are 12th, 13th and 14th. We are far from the rhythm, but nothing is gained by getting into bad blood. We have to work and do the best with what we have. Obviously if you go like Pecco it’s easier for good things to happen, but we start the season with enthusiasm and desire”
Where could you be if it was the race tomorrow?
“We would be between fifth and tenth place, not in the top 5 here in Portimao. However, we will see during the race weekend because it will be very different from a test. Honestly, if tomorrow was the race, the answer would be seventh, eighth, tenth”