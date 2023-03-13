The words of number 93 at the end of the test, he is not satisfied: “You have to do with what you have and not get angry”

Marc Marquez he is 14th after the two days of testing in Portimao. It’s been two days of intense work, so many things to try to try to make up the gap from Ducati but also from Aprilia. The result? The situation is not good and Marquez’s words could be summarized with this sentence: let’s not get over our heads, let’s try to do the best with what we have.

In short, there is no need to be too confident. These are the words of 93 at the end of Sunday’s shift.

The budget for this Sunday…

“This was the day in which I felt better in terms of sensations. We fixed what we tried in the three days in Malaysia and yesterday. We worked on the details and trying to improve my riding. It was a complete day where we improved. If you feel good, you can also do a 12-lap long run, simulating the Sprint race, to pick up the pace. It wasn’t entirely negative, even if we are far from the front four or five.”

Sprint race simulation: have you been consistent?

“Yes, I have been constant, I have tried to understand what is needed, but it is one thing to understand another to recover a few tenths per lap. You don’t have to stress, stay focused on your pace. We’ll see what we find on the race weekend”