Number 93 also suffered an injury: possible fracture of a bone in his right hand

QWhat he did today on the track Marc Marquez it has done and will do a lot of discussion. Meanwhile, the pilot did not escape the journalists and explained his point of view on the many implications That today’s incident has provoked.

According to the explanation given by Marquez it would have been a front wheel lock in braking to have caused the accident he has steso oliveira e compromise the race of Martin. The Race Direction has inflicted due Long lap penalty to Marquez who, however, doesn’t know if he’ll be able to serve them in Argentina, given his wrist is bandaged for one possible fracture of a bone in his right hand.

Several times in the words of journalists, to the various media, Marquez underlined that “today it doesn’t matter how I am, the important thing is that Miguel is fine“.

These are the words of 93 to the press…

“It doesn’t matter what I did to myself, now the most important thing is that Miguel is fine. I apologize to both of you (also to Martin, ed) and to the Portuguese fans. I have a double LLP for Argentina, I completely agree The important thing at the moment is not my situation”

About the incident…

“I made a mistake, I admit it. Obviously I didn’t want to have this accident, I had a small problem with the brakes. I braked late, I didn’t even want to overtake Martìn, because he wasn’t close. At the beginning of the braking for turn 4, I The front locked up in braking, because I chose the hard tire and today there was a lot of wind, it was difficult to warm it up.My idea was to go left, but I couldn’t, I avoided Martin but Oliveira, I couldn’t avoid it. It was my mistake and I was penalized, I deserve it”