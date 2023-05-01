MotoGP 2023. Spanish GP. Jerez report cards: Praise for Bagnaia, applause for Binder, Miller and Pedrosa – MotoGP

Exciting race with Ducati and KTM in the foreground, with full marks, and the Japanese well below the sufficiency 1 maggio 2023



Francesco Bagnaia: 10 cum laude

SI already hear the detractors protest: why praise? “After all, he didn’t do everything perfectly, fifth in qualifying and second in the sprint: as usual, Zam is biased”. Instead I say it, I write it and I repeat it: he is 10 and praise. For how he was able to react to the initial difficulties; for how he was able to get into Q2; for how he handled the sprint, even though he wasn’t perfectly fine yet. And, above all, for what he did in the race. “Not even for a second did I think of settling for a placement”: this is how the champions think. Champion.

Brad Binder: 10

E‘ an extraordinary driver, all concrete, few frills. Phenomenal at the start, very good at leading, very good at slipstreaming, phenomenal overtaking. What more do you want from a pilot? He needs to improve in the flying lap, but he still finished fourth in qualifying at Jerez. He is spectacular in his way of doing and tackling racing. Wild bull.

Jack Miller: 8

Hor asked team manager Francesco Guidotti a hundred times: “But why did you take Miller, what can he give you”? Because it’s fast. Because it’s a team. Because he always gives his best. Because he always tries. Because it’s a stimulus for his teammates. In short, because he’s a strong one and they did a great job taking him. Flying Aussie, Zam dunce!

George Martin: 6

Tthird in qualifying, fourth in both the sprint and the race. Six is ​​too little! No, it’s not too little, because for me he has the qualities to do much more. He looked like he should be the king of the sprint, but he didn’t win a single one; after qualifying he said he had the pace to win, but he didn’t come close at all. More can be given.

Aleix Espargaro: 6

Dfter the pole, it was thought that he could aspire to the very top, also because he repeated to exhaustion that the bike was super competitive, the best ever ridden. But, ready to go and his race was already over, compromised by a slow-motion start (so to speak, of course). In short, the expectations were different. It’s business as usual: missed opportunity.

Luca Marini: 6

Ghe drives very well, with great precision, so much so that even a certain Dani Pedrosa complimented him. But he doesn’t collect much: in the sprint he stays out of the points (tenth), in the race he is never fighting for the podium. I am convinced that his potential is much higher. He still lacks a little step to take.

Pedrosa days: 100

Gthank you! Thanks for driving! Thanks for your attitude! Thank you for what you have been! Thank you for what you have done for KTM! Thanks for taking us back in time! Thanks for making us dream! Thanks Dani!

Alex Marquez: 5,5

Fto his little homework without infamy and without praisewith also the crash in the sprint: in the previous races he had shown another potential.

Takaaki Nakagami: 5,5

Jerez is his trail, but he can’t do much more.

Fabio Quartararo: 5

Nneither is he able to make a difference with this bike. Inevitably, the chain went down, as I have already pointed out several times since the beginning of the season. The podium in Austin should be the rule, but unfortunately it’s the exception. Give him a motorbike!

Franco Morbidelli: 5

Land his performances are in line with his teammate: is the only positive note, together with his unchanged commitment. Give him a motorbike too!

Maverick Vinales: 5

Amisses two starts, but both are thwarted by the red flag. In the sprint he makes the usual, nice comeback, turning fast, in the race it is less effective and moreover stopped by the breaking of the chain. As always: let’s think about the next one…

Alex Rins: 4

Da first to …th, until the fall on Sunday. Personally I find it hard to think that it’s just the bike’s fault. Incomprehensible.

Joan Mir: 3

Vthe piano and cad. We played another driver…

Marco Bezzecchi: 5

Nhe doesn’t go slowly, but runs into an unlucky weekend between technical problems, accidents at the start (through no fault of his), crashes… It happens.

Johann Zarco: 4

Non fails to make the leap in quality hoped for.

Ducati DesmosediciGP: 9

Meno explosive compared to other occasions, but always a great bike.

KTM RC16: 9,5

Coverwhelmingly, it was the one that got the best results. Good good good.

Aprilia RS-GP: 6

Un less vote for i ongoing reliability issues: small things, but with big consequences. For the rest, the bike is competitive: you also need to understand what happens at the start.

Honda RC213V: 4

Si thought the competitiveness had been found in Austin, but…