Home Health MotoGp, Argentina GP qualifying: Alex Marquez pole, Bezzecchi 2nd and Bagnaia 3rd
Health

MotoGp, Argentina GP qualifying: Alex Marquez pole, Bezzecchi 2nd and Bagnaia 3rd

by admin

Pole position for Alex Marquez at Termas de Rio Hondo in 1:43.881, at the end of a qualifying conditioned by a track that was initially wet and then gradually drier as the minutes went by. Bezzecchi (Mooney) and Bagnaia are also in the front row. 4th Morbidelli (Yamaha), 5th Vinales (Aprilia) and 6th Zarco (Pramac). Marini, Martin, Aleix Espargaró and Quartararo complete the top ten. The riders will start with this line-up for tonight’s Sprint (live on Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW from 8pm) and for Sunday’s GP

