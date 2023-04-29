MotoGP at Jerez: Espargaró the best in Free Practice 2, Bezzecchi and Bagnaia in Q1

Marvelous Aprilia, one-two from Aleix espargaró e Maverick Vinales, separated by just two thousandths. The captain and the squire (but until when?), the two Spaniards overturned the result of the morning, where a revived Daniel PedrosaKTM’s luxury test rider, had won the first time and applause from the whole paddock. It seemed impossible adjust the times of the first session, due to the heat on the track (48° asphalt, an oven). Yet first Vinales and then his teammate gave a blow that no one expected. Aprilia, which arrived in Jerez with the aim of doing well, has confirmed expectations so far, Vinales had said so in his declarations on the eve: “We have a good chance here”.

Dani Pedrosa, an eternal champion

Dani Pedrosa, who retired from the World Championship at the end of 2018, finished behind the two Aprilia riders in the combined standings, confirming his a class that time has not affected (“But for the race it will be something else – he warns – I don’t have the rhythm of a Grand Prix in my arms”). Ducati saves itself with Jorge Martinamong the fastest in both rounds, as confirmed by the fourth place in the combined, ahead of Jack Miller (KTM fit on the Spanish track) and Johann Zarco which made good use of the wake of Bagnaia. The house in Noale also placed Miguel Oliveira in the third virtual row, in seventh position ahead of Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Nakagamifirst from Honda, and finally Luca Marini to close the top ten with the Desmosedici of the VR46 team.

Bagnaia and Bezzecchi out of Q2

Marco Bezzecchicurrent leader of the World Championship, ended up outside the ten: he is in twelfth position in the combined standings, just ahead of Pecco Bagnaia, who like him will have to face Q1 to aim for a position in qualifying worthy of the predictions. The official Ducati rider he struggled all day, looking for a feeling that he still struggles to find in Jerez. Difficulty cornering, above all, with the 2023 bike (last year he won with the 2022 Desmosedici instead). But the most disconsolate of the big names is once again Fabio Quarterly finished in sixteenth place. The Frenchman nearly crashed in a desperate attempt to improve his position, far from the best since the morning. Bad day for HondaNakagami aside: Lecuona crashed immediately, replacing Marc Marquez, Joan slipped twice Mirand finally also Alex Rins, the winner of the Austini GP. Aeneas Bastianinireturning after the accident in Portimao, suffered pain in his shoulder blade and sipped his strength.