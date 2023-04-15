Home Health MotoGP Austin Libere2: Martin ahead of Bagnaia
Health

MotoGP Austin Libere2: Martin ahead of Bagnaia

by admin
MotoGP Austin Libere2: Martin ahead of Bagnaia

In the second session there are four Ducatis in the first 5 places, with the Spanish from Pramac ahead of Pecco. Third Rins with the Honda Lrc, then Luca Marini. Also in the 10 are the two Aprilias and Quartararo, while Bez is the first of those excluded from direct access to Q2

There’s a lot of Ducati in the top positions of Free Practice 2 of the MotoGP Americas GP. In fact, the best time goes to Jorge Martin, with the Desmosedici of Pramac: in 2:02.178 the Spaniard is the best of the day, ahead of the GP23 of the official Pecco Bagnaia team, just 63 thousandths behind, and the Honda Lcr of Alex Rins , third at 0.217. In the first five places there are also two other bikes from Borgo Panigale, thanks to the 4th time of Luca Marini, 0.238 behind with the VR46 team and good at confirming himself after the best time in Free Practice1, and the 5th of Alex Marquez, at 0.504 with the Desmosedici of the Gresini team.

in the top-10

Rounding out the ten that progress to Q2 on Saturday are also the two Aprilias, with Maverick Vinales sixth at 0.539 and teammate Aleix Espargaro ninth at 0.587, Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, seventh at 0.543, and Brad Binder’s KTMs, eighth at 0.557 and Jack Miller, tenth at 0.663.

bez blatantly out

The first of those excluded is Marco Bezzecchi, who after the 13th time in FP1 can’t find the right feeling with his Ducati VR46 and loses the Top-10 by 37 thousandths: now the winner of the Argentine GP will have to look for Q2 through the from Q1. Behind him Joan Mir, 12th with the Honda Hrc: the Spaniard showed good things at times before a big thrill in the final: in fact, at turn 6 the Ducati Pramac of Joahnn Zarco, who had recently crashed, was in full trajectory , and had to go straight into the gravel to avoid worse consequences. Slips also for the returning Miguel Oliveira, first at turn 2, then at 12, and for Augusto Fernandez.

See also  From 19 March to 4 April, Easter eggs to support Ail research

the other Italians

So the other Italians: only 16th Franco Morbidelli with the Yamaha, a step behind compared to the performances shown in Argentina; 17th Michele Pirro, on the track on the Ducati of the injured Enea Bastianini, and 19th Fabio Di Giannantonio with the Ducati Gresini. Third from last Stefan Bradl, Marc Marquez’s replacement on the Honda Hrc, and last Jonas Folger who replaces Pol Espargaro on the GasGas Tech3: his gap, over 4 “3, indicates that he still has to pick up his pace.

motogp, free practice 2 austin: the standings

MotoGP, the times of Free Practice 2 in Austin

  1. Jorge Martin, Ducati Pramac 2’02.178
  2. Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 2’02.241
  3. Alex Rins, Honda Lcr 2’02.395
  4. Luca Marini, Ducati VR46 2’02.416
  5. Alex Marquez, Ducati Gresini 2’02.682
  6. Maverick Vinales, Aprilia 2’02.717
  7. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha 2’02.721
  8. Brad Binder, KTM 2’02.735
  9. Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia 2’02.765
  10. Jack Miller, KTM 2’02.841
  11. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati VR46 2’02.878
  12. Joan Mir, Honda Lcr 2’02.904
  13. Takaaki Nakagami, Honda Lcr 2’03.208
  14. Johann Zarco, Ducati Pramac 2’03.329
  15. Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia 2’03.340
  16. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha 2’03.443
  17. Michele Pirro, Ducati 2’03.685
  18. Raul Fernandez, Aprilia 2’03.690
  19. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati Gresini 2’04.079
  20. Stefan Bradl, Honda Hrc 2’04.129
  21. Augusto Fernandez, GasGas Tech3 2’04.561
  22. Jonas Folger, GasGas Tech3 2’06.529.

Watch all MotoGP™ in live streaming only on NOW. Activate your Sport Pass now and also enjoy Formula 1®, European cups, tennis, basketball and all Sky sports in live streaming.

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Usa, Supreme Court confirms the yes to the...

Pancreatic cancer, drug combination would enhance chemo –...

How to get rid of the belly with...

Bake Frankfurter Kranz with brittle and vanilla cream

Electricity Mix Dashboard | > – >

Tuscan soup: the true traditional recipe that protects...

The evolution of the OSS is fundamental and...

Pharmacist tip: Be careful with sugar in medicines

Covid: Iss, incidence stable at 37. Slight drop...

What can ground ivy extracts do in Gallith?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy