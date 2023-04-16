MotoGP Austin wins Alex Rins falls Bagnaia the race results of the GP Americas

There is something magical that binds Alex Rins to Austin: the Spaniard of the Honda Lcr had won there, in 2019 with Suzuki, and was second last year. This time he repeated his triumph, imposing himself in the GP of the Americas ahead of Luca Marini and Fabio Quartararo after a vigorous and careful race. Well done for the Spaniard of Lucio Cecchinello, whose team is enjoying success again after 5 years (from Cal Crutchlow in Argentina 2018) also celebrating the 100th podium in its history, to put pressure on Pecco Bagnaia and take advantage of his mistake. The watershed of the race is the 8th. lap, when the Ducati world champion, leader of the race, tackles turn 3 too boldly and lies down. Second crash in a row for him in the race after the one in Argentina which somewhat frustrates the extent of the success in the Sprint Race on Saturday. They thank Luca Marini for the mistake, on his first ‘real’ podium in MotoGP, after 3rd place in the Argentine Sprint Race, on the Ducati VR46 of Valentino Rossi and Fabio Quartararo, who finds oxygen with the Yamaha.

bez allunga — At the head of the World Championship Marco Bezzecchi extends, sixth, who moves to +11 in the championship over Bagnaia himself: Bez's race was not brilliant, but in an elimination race, with as many as eight riders retiring due to a crash – in order Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargaro, Jack Miller, Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Takaaki Nakagami, Stefan Bradl – plus Brad Binder, who slipped but restarted and climbed up to 13th place, it was important to get to the finish line. Bez closes behind two Aprilias, with results to be weighed differently. Maverick Vinales is 4th after completely planting himself at the start: with the pace he then flaunted (at least) the podium was assured, but he could perhaps also have his say for the win; Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) is instead a good 5th on his return after the accident in Portugal and the forfeit in Argentina and can only be satisfied.

four different houses in the first 4 places — The Rins-Marini double brings two customer teams to the first two places, a symptom of the high level now reached by these teams, in a ranking that sees four different manufacturers in the first 4 places: Honda, Ducati, Yamaha and Aprilia in order. Interesting mixing of values. Honda, in fact: the Tokyo manufacturer, still without its Marc Marquez totem, returns to success after a 2022 of abstinence and 24 GPs without triumphs (it was missing from Misano 2021). It is early to understand whether it is a definitive turning point, but it is certainly a good sign that is good for the mood of the Japanese giant.

the race — At the start, the sprint rewards Bagnaia who, however, has Rins in the rear and Miller third after a good start from 10th on the grid. A few corners and Jorge Martin slips dragging Alex Marquez to the ground, with Aleix Espargaro and Miller who in turn taste the asphalt. Bagnaia doesn't succeed in the break: he extends on the forehand, but Rins sews up in the mixed. Duel that ends with the fall ("inexplicable", according to Pecco) of the Ducati rider. Quartararo tries to resist Marini, but Valentino Rossi's brother has more and optimizes a mature and flawless performance. Marini tries to chase Rins in the finale, but the Spaniard has another pace, despite the penultimate maximum speed of the group (345 km/h against the 356.4 times of the Aprilia of Vinales, the best), and the victory red carpet. The Italians Franco Morbidelli, 8th, also score points with the Aprilias, having recovered from the distance; Fabio Di Giannantonio, 9th; Michele Pirro, 11th. Only 13 classified riders: the Texan rodeo claimed many victims. However, consecrating the star of Rins, that if he always raced in Texas he would be sure of the world champion. Meanwhile, he is third in the World Championship with 47 points, behind Bezzecchi (64) and Bagnaia (53) and ahead of Vinales (45).

motogp, gp austin: order of arrival — MotoGP Austin, the standings of the GP:

Alex Rins, Honda Lcr Luca Marini, Ducati VR46 3.498 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha 4,936 Maverick Vinales, Aprilia 8,318 Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia RNF 9.989 Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati VR46 12.049 Johann Zarco, Ducati Pramac 12.242 Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha 20.399 Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati Gresini 27,981 Augusto Fernandez, GasGas Tech3 28.217 Michele Pirro, Ducati 32.370 Jonas Folger, GasGas Tech3 1’08.065 Brad Binder, KTM 1’23.012

motogp standings — The 2023 MotoGP Riders’ World Championship standings after three races (top positions):