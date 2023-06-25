MotoGP, Bagnaia: “My best weapon? The awareness of my strength”

Pecco became the 3rd most successful Italian rider ever in the premier class with 15 wins after Agostini (68) and Rossi (89): “they’re far away, it means I still have a lot to work on”

Written by Matteo Aglio – Sun, 25/06/2023

Bagnaia won the Assen race and also a lunch, it was the reward of a bet between him and Bezzecchi. “SIt will be a very expensive lunch” Pecco is keen to underline. They will have time to organize themselves with a 5-week break before the next GP at Silversone, a long break that the world champion will be able to enjoy as leader of the standings, with a 35-point lead over Martin.

In Holland, the Ducati rider conquered his 15th success in the premier class, becoming, jointly with Dovizioso, the 3rd most successful Italian rider. Agostini is ahead with 68 and Valentino with 89. “Having said that, I’m far behind, so there’s still a lot to work on – Pecco laughs – I’m not paying attention to it right now, there will be time to do it”.

It is clear that this start to the season has been very different from that of 2021. How have you changed?

“I have improved overall. Last season we got off to a bad start because the bike wasn’t at the level it showed later and I had made several mistakes. I made some mistakes again this year, the sprint races helped me stay ahead in the standings. You always grow, I did it and the team did it”.

Is your best weapon speed or continuity?

“I think it’s awarenessalthough it’s hard to tell”.

What kind of awareness do you bring home from Assen?

“To be strongwe have worked well and we go on vacation with a balance that is definitely positiveo”.

What race was it?

“Very hard. At first I was a little scared of my pace because it was slow, but I realized that we were all in the same situation. It was too hot to push as we wanted, the tires were at their limit. When I got about a second ahead I started to check because I was at the limit in the right-hand cornersit was difficult to get speed on the road”.

At the beginning of the race you had to deal with Binder.

“I tried to pass it quickly so as not to increase the temperature and pressure of the front tyre, even the hard tire was too soft for these conditions. But then Bezzecchi overtook him too and tried to recover, when on the last lap I saw I had a lead of 9 tenths I calmed down”.

Did you fear a fight against Marco?

“Yesterday he took me back and ran away, I was a little worried. But I knew that today he too would be difficult for the tyres. This morning in the warm-up I found something that helped me”.

Recovering from difficult situations seems to have become your trademark.

“My team and I know and work well together, we know where to go when we find ourselves in difficulty. We are strong in this, it is not the first time this has happened. Thinking about the race from the beginning of the weekend helps, even if sometimes the sprint race is more complicated because I need more time. We’re getting a better understanding of the new bike and we’ve understood that a compromise must always be found.”.

You have 35 points on Martin, is it time to think about the championship?

“It’s too early, there’s still a long way to go”.

What are your vacation plans?

“We deserved a break and it will be important to work towards the second part of the championship. I won’t go away, I’m lucky to live by the sea”.

