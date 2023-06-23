MotoGP, Bagnaia: “Sharing data is right, but it can play against me”

“It’s the strategy that has made us grow, I do my part even if it goes against my interests. A championship between Ducati? Same bike but different riders, as long as there’s respect. Bautista on the GP23? I know he had fun. I wait for him with a wildcard”

Two victories at Mugello, two second places at Sachsenring, this is the booty in the last two races with which the reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia arrives in Assen, eighth round of the championship, the last one before the summer break. A circuit that he has always loved so much that he has it tattooed on his arm, and which in the past has given him many satisfactions, the last one in the past season which saw him triumph in what was the beginning of a historic comeback. Doing well on the Dutch circuit would become even more important in light of the current classification, which sees him in the lead with a 16-point margin, undermined by the Ducatis of Martin and Bezzecchi.

“Assen is one of my favorite race weekends, I love this track and I’m sure it suits Ducati well – these are the first words of the Turinese – we did a perfect job last year and we plan to do the same this year. The bike seems to perform well on fast tracks like this one. I prefer it to the Sachsenring, even if I’m not complaining about our result in Germany, but it’s clear that as a driver you’re always looking for victory”.

It’s a circuit that has given you a lot of satisfaction in the past, you can count here one victory in each category, what’s special about you?

“Ever since I arrived in moto3 I have always had great admiration and respect for this circuit. My first victory in the Mahindra team in Moto3 was incredible, in Moto2 I remember that the whole weekend went perfectly, and last year it was a good victory “even if with two rivals out of contention. It will be important to keep focus and perform like last year, that’s our ambition for this weekend.”

Which sector of the track arouses the most emotions in you?

“I remember that every time I tackle this circuit, in the first laps when I get to turns 6 and 7, I get goosebumps. It’s that moment when you feel the front starting to close but you have to change direction. It’s scary but It’s one of my favorite segments along with sector three in general with all those fast corners. It’s definitely one of the tracks I look forward to on the calendar.”

The Sachsenring witnessed a truly borderline challenge between Pecco’s Ducati and Martin’s, and this championship is getting us used to the domination of a Ducati that at the moment seems really distant from its rival manufacturers, so the same could impose itself again in Assen symphony, that of the four cylinders of Borgo Panigale.

“Last year Marco Bezzecchi was very competitive – continues Pecco – he came close to me, and Jorge too stayed with us in the leading group until halfway through the race. Both are title contenders this year, I’d like to see a challenge like Sachsenring again, but with a different ending this time!”

However, there is no doubt that according to the standings, the championship is being played at Ducati’s house, four at the top of the standings.

“I live it like any championship – explains the pilot again – even if we have the same bike, we are all riders with different talents and abilities”.

In Germany we witnessed an historic precedent, eight Ducatis in the top 10. Do you expect something similar here in Assen?

“This question is difficult to answer. The circuit is in our favor but it is also very technical. This could prove to be a double-edged sword because a mistake can cost you dearly. However, having the data of eight bikes to consult, it can also be d ‘help for those pilots who have difficulty”.

Sharing data with so many bikes on the track has so far proved to be a winning weapon for Ducati, but it could also prove to be an obstacle for the reigning champion who aims to confirm himself. Even Gigi Dall’Igna has argued in favor of a fair fight between the riders who ride his creatures.

“It’s always been Ducati’s strategy, it’s what basically made us grow so fast, so it’s only right that I share mine too, even if this could backfire on me – Pecco then admits – but I hope we never get to call or insult us, that’s clear. We are all riders who know what loyalty and respect are.”

Among the innovations that the summer break could bring, there is certainly a change to the weekend format, much requested by the majority of riders, to relieve the pressure on Friday and make FP1 a session dedicated solely to work on the bike.

“We talked about it in the safety commission, because we think that Frart of falls are related to this pressure for the result. I’m in favor of this type of change, as long as they make a couple more tires available for us to work with. Personally I don’t like doing the time attack in the morning, too much pressure is placed on the search for the result right away. However, I think that making such a change in the middle of the championship is not logical, these are things that should be decided at the beginning of the season.”

A very long break, five weeks, which could make the riders lose concentration.

“It’s a very strange calendar, we even had a three-week break after Le Mans. I would have preferred a couple more races, but I’ll use the summer break to fix my leg.”

What Bagnaia is to MotoGP, to Ducati, Bautista is to SBK, and this week Borgo Panigale wanted to pay homage to the Spaniard’s results by allowing him to ride with the GP23 born from the mind of Dall’Igna. It is not excluded that the Spaniard could return to MotoGP with a wildcard in one of the next rounds of the championship.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing him on the track with us again. I haven’t had the opportunity to talk to him personally about his sensations, but it seems to me that he was very satisfied” – concluded Pecco.

