MotoGP, Bezzecchi pole and record at Assen: Ducati party with Bagnaia 2nd and Marini 3rd

Marco unbeatable in qualifying, Pecco and Luca complete the front row with Ducati and VR46. Quartararo excellent 4th on Binder and Aleix Espargarò. Marquez disaster in Q1, crashes Bastianini

Written by Marco Caregnato – Sat, 24/06/2023 – 11:33

11:38 – Our LIVE coverage of MotoGP qualifying at Assen ends here, thanks for following them with us. Appointment at 15:00 for the second LIVE of the day with the Sprint Race, Stay Tuned!

11:35 – Great pole obtained by Marco Bezzecchi, who also marks the new record of the Assen track. The Ducati celebration was completed in qualifying by Bagnaia and Marini, who, despite crashing in the final stages, closed the front row entirely with Ducati and VR46 plates. Fabio Quartararo great protagonist of this qualifying, with a 4th position on the grid that could be worth gold. Brad Binder defends the KTM honor with 5th position, while Aleix Espargarò closes the second row, 6th ahead of his teammate Vinales.

Third row then completed by Zarco and Alex Marquez, while a crash probably took away the possibility for Jorge Martìn to do better than a tenth box on the grid which honestly disappoints slightly. Eleventh on the grid Oliveira ahead of a much less incisive Miller than yesterday in free practice.

11:30 – We don’t see any riders capable of improving in these last moments, the pole position should remain firmly in Bezzecchi’s hands! The ranking

11:29 – Fall for Luca Marini, who cannot defend his third position

11:28 – Less than two minutes to the checkered flag, here is the standings

11:26 – Binder now second, then Quartararo, Zarco and Alex Marquez. Bagnaia is now only 6th on Vinales. In the meantime Quartararo closes his lap, climbs to second position, but is then passed by Bagnaia and Marini!!! Three Italians out of three Ducatis in front of everyone!

11:25 – Quartararo takes pole!!! Excellent time trial, but Bezzecchi is flying in the first sectors. Marco crosses the finish line taking the pole lapping in 1’31’472!

11:25 – Quartararo did well in the first sector, with less than a tenth to recover from Bezzecchi, as well as in the second. He could move up a few positions.

11:24 – Bagnaia very concentrated in the pits, he will soon enter the track to contend for pole with Bezzecchi.

11:23 – Quartararo on the track to try to grab the front row, he is now 6th on the grid. Bezzecchi is also on the track now, like Martìn.

11:21 – Drivers stopped in the pits to change the rear tyre, the last assault on the stopwatch will soon start.

11:20 – The standings after the first round of time attack! Bagnaia enters second position behind Bezzecchi

11:19 – Quartararo closes the first assault on the stopwatch in 4th position. Fall for Jorge Martín! Jorge is now timeless. In the meantime, Bezzecchi replies to Binder and takes Pole in front of Vinales!!!! Bagnaia red helmet now, everything is wide open!

11:17 – Binder is really the best at the finish line, thanks to Bezzecchi’s hook!!!! Then Vinales and Aleix Espargarò, these are the first references.

11:16 – The riders begin to launch for the first assault on the time trial at Assen. Bezzecchi launches and is closely followed by Brad Binder!

11:15 – Q2 starts in Assen

11:13 – The replays of the crash between Marquez and Bastianini are constantly playing. Honestly, it’s hard to understand how Marc could have made such a big mistake. He was following Enea closely, up to the outer edge of the runway. He was looking behind him and turned to find Enea practically planted in front of him. An absurd accident.

11:12 – Here is the list of the 12 riders who will compete in this Q2, eyes focused on the all-Ducati confrontation between Bezzecchi, Martìn and Bagnaia

11:10 – Spectacle of public in Assen, with many fans in the stands!

11:09 – Q2 in Assen soon, with the real hunt for pole.

11:07 – This is the standings, with Zarco and Oliveira moving on to Q2. In the Ducati and Honda garage, the mechanics are watching the replays of what happened on the track between Marquez and Bastianini, with Enea who has certainly lost any chance of going through with this rear-end collision.

11:05 – The scene between Marquez and Bastianini is truly absurd… meanwhile, the rankings don’t change too much on the track, with the two remaining qualifiers Zarco and Oliveira

11:04 – Marc Marquez runs over Enea Bastianini…the two were proceeding slowly when Marc literally got on Bastianini’s rear.

11:02 – Red helmet for Di Giannantonio in the first sector, with Fabio closing his lap and climbing into second position! Oliveira in the meantime responds and places himself in front of Fabio, now 3rd. The qualifiers now are still Zarco and Oliveira.

11:01 – Marquez and Bastianini continue in tandem, Marc is glued to Bastianini’s wheel. Now they’re playing tricks…. Enea slows down to 1, Marc stays glued to her tail.

11:00 – It seems that Marquez has chosen Bastianini as hook for this run. He is following him closely.

10:58 – The riders return to the track for the last assault on the stopwatch, Marquez will probably look for a hook

10:57 – Zarco does it and puts himself in front of everyone again, the standings while all the riders are in the pits to change tires

10:56 – Oliveira crosses the finish line in 1’32’346, finishing in front of everyone, but Zarco is responding!

10:56 – Nakagami finishes in front of everyone lapping in 1’32’487, followed by Zarco. Di Giannantonio loses an excellent advantage in the last esse. Bastianini now 4th behind Morbidelli. Oliveira red helmet!

10:54 – First references from the track, with Zarco and Morbideli who are currently the two qualified for the round. Di Giannantonio 3rd on Marquez and Bastianini. But red helmets are flocking, the ranking will change.

10:53 – Marc Marquez on the track to try to grab the passage to the next round!

10:52 – These are the riders who compete on the track for this Q1, several very heavy names such as Zarco, Bastianini and Marc Marquez. It will be a very tight Q1.

10:51 – Green light, Q1 starts in Assen and the riders are immediately on track!

10:50 – Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of MotoGP qualifying at Assen. The green light in the pitlane which will kick off Q1 is almost there, while this is the standings of FP3 which has just ended

On the day dedicated to free practice in Assen, the rider who appeared to be in really great shape was Marco Bezzecchi, who right here in the Netherlands conquered his first podium in the top class in 2022. The VR46 driver wants to resume his journey partially interrupted by two good but not exceptional weekends spent between Italy and Germany and here in Assen he has the chance to relaunch himself in the race for the title. Jorge Martìn defended himself brilliantly confirming the form he is experiencing in this period, while Jack Miller was once again the first non-Ducati rider to wedge himself in the upper areas of the standings.

Bagnaia suffered in the morning, but then the team found solutions that work on his Ducati, relaunching his chances of fighting for pole today, while Maverick Vinales has finally found an Aprilia in his hands that he likes 100%. Yesterday Fabio Quartararo also made the most of the characteristics of a track favorable to his M1 and today he could prove to be a very tough nut to crack for the pole position.

It wasn’t an easy Friday for Marc Marquez, who, after keeping a very calm pace in both free practice sessions, crashed as soon as he started to push to try and gain access to Q2. In the combined Marc finished in 19th position, which says a lot about the form of a Honda that has never been in such difficulty.

Our LIVE coverage of qualifying in Assen will start at 10:50, Stay Tuned!

This is the combined practice of Assen:

Unsubscribe from updates Stay updated, click to enable notifications from GPOne.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

