MotoGP, BREAKING TIME – Marc Marquez won’t even race at Assen

The Honda rider was declared ‘unfit’ due to the injuries suffered at the Sachsenring which have worsened in recent days

Written by GPone – Sun, 25/06/2023 – 09:08

Marc Marquez will not participate in the Grand Prix at TT Circuit Assen after being declared unfit due to injuries sustained in last week’s German GP, ​​which were further aggravated in Assen“. With this brief note, Honda has communicated that its rider will not be in the race today.

At the Sachsenring Marc had suffered bruises on his hand and ankle and above all a fracture of the second rib. Yesterday, having started the sprint race in 17th place, he had reached the finish line in the same position. It was useless for him to continue, even if yesterday, in the post-match meeting with the press, he hadn’t complained of any particular pain.

Marquez had already missed the Argentine, Texas and Spanish Grands Prix this season due to a broken hand and did not race at the Sachsenring last Sunday.

Marquez will speak at 12:00 in the Hospitality Honda. Stay Connected!

