by admin
timetables and TVs

The three-class race will be broadcast live on Sky and streamed on Now. On the TV8 digital terrestrial channel today, the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races will be deferred. Here are the times:

Sky Sport MotoGP, channel 208 (live)

Sunday 26 March
Ore 10:45 – 10:55 MotoGP Warm Up
12:00 – Moto3 Race
1.15 pm – Moto2 Race
3.00 pm – MotoGP Race

TV8 programming (delayed)

Sunday 26 March
2.15 pm Live Moto3 Race
3.30 pm Live Moto2 Race
17:00 Live MotoGP Race

