MotoGP France LIVE, the pole and the Sprint Race | The direct

16
motogp, libere3: i primi 10
Vinales is the best of the MotoGP Free Practice 3, not relevant for access to Q2: the Spaniard from Aprilia with a time of 1:31.898 precedes Bagnaia (Ducati, +0.293), Miller (Ktm, +0.357), Marc Marquez ( Honda, +0.491), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia, +0.551), Morbidelli (Yamaha, +0.630); Martin (Ducati Pramac, +0.686); Zarco (Ducati Pramac, +0.694); Quartararo (Yamaha, +0.702) and Marini (Ducati VR46, +0.736).
See also A breath of fresh air for smart clinics: Huawei introduces scenario-based solutions for the ...