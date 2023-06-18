MotoGP, German GP: LIVE coverage of the Sachsenring race

The MotoGP race is underway at the Sachsenring, with Martin leading Bagnaia. Out Vinales, technical problem for his Aprilia. Marc Marquez withdrew from the German GP after also crashing in warm up (it is the fifth crash for the Spaniard in three days): the Honda rider suffered a microfracture to the thumb of his left hand. Although he received the doctors’ approval, Marquez preferred not to race: “I don’t feel ready, I took a lot of beatings this weekend”

