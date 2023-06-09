Home » MotoGP, Italian GP at Mugello: Bagnaia fastest in Free Practice, Bezzecchi 2nd
Health

MotoGP, Italian GP at Mugello: Bagnaia fastest in Free Practice, Bezzecchi 2nd

Pecco Bagnaia is the fastest on Friday in Free Practice at Mugello in 1:45.436. The Ducati rider preceded Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) and Rins (Honda LCR). Then Binder, Martin, Bastianini, Zarco, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaró and Luca Marini. These are the 10 riders who access Q2 in qualifying. Forced to Q1 Vinales (11th), Quartararo (15th) and Morbidelli (16th). Falls in the final for Di Giannantonio and Nakagami. MotoGP returns to the track on Saturday morning for qualifying, all live on Sky Sports

