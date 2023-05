Busy day in Jerez after the Spanish GP: all the manufacturers brought various innovations to the track in view of the upcoming races. Ducati too, which tested a longer fork with Bagnaia to improve the feeling on the front. Also very active are Aprilia with the swingarm with aerodynamic application and Yamaha, which has experimented with a new aerodynamic package. New fairings for Ktm, while Honda has concentrated above all on the chassis

