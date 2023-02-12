



TIMES – The riders will be on the track again today to develop the new bikes for 2023. Times, photos, curiosities and updates from the Malaysian circuit Written by GPone – Sun, 12/02/2023 – 03:23

13.50 – Marco Bezzecchi is in 3rd place, 0″159 behind Martin.

13.30 – Jorge Martin sets the best reference of the 3 days in 1’58″204, at his best, at 0″103, there is Aleix Espargarò on the Aprilia, then Marini and Vinales. Marquez takes Honda to 5th place. Morbidelli took to the track, no problem for him, he just preferred to wait for the track to be in good condition.



12.55 – The updated ranking.

12.38 – Luca Marini improves again: 1’58″642 is 0″172 from Bezzecchi’s best time of the first day.

12.35 – Luca Marini took the lead with a time of 1’58″764.

12.34 – Pol Espargarò (currently 2nd in the standings) is testing the new KTM fairing with the diffusers.



12.30 – Now there is Pecco Bagnaia in 1st place with a time of 1’59″040.



12.24 – As Marquez had anticipated, there are only 2 bikes in his garage today with the same aerodynamic configuration.



12.20 – Luca Marini ahead of everyone with a time of 1’59″137.

12.00 – Marco Bezzecchi is the first rider to go under 2 minutes today.



11.44 – Fabio Di Giannantonio’s best time was 2’00″041. Mir and Vinales were also on track.