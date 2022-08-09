Home Health MotoGP, Marc Marquez begins to get serious: the loads in the gym increase
It took weeks and a lot of patience, but Marc Marquez finally started working in the gym to regain the strength needed to take a MotoGP to the limit. The Spaniard listened to the doctors, took no risks and only after receiving the ok from the team that operated on him was he able to start working in the gym with heavy loads. The result is these photos, in which we finally see a Marc ‘pushing’ to the maximum.

Just stop and look at these photos and then compare them to the first ones published after the operation to notice how different the muscle tone of the right arm is, on which the Spaniard is working patiently to avoid nasty surprises. There have been no holidays for Marc, who is certainly struggling to watch his rivals compete on the track every Sunday while he is forced to do physiotherapy and gym. waiting for the next medical examination which will take place at the end of August.

A job that, however, is undoubtedly paying off and that perhaps will allow Marquez to get back on the bike earlier than expected. When? Many are focusing on the Misano tests in September, after the Grand Prix. This is usually the occasion when Honda brings the news for the following season to its debut and Stefan Bradl admitted that work on the 2022 bike is practically at a standstill at the moment. to focus on the bike of the future. It will be essential for Marc to be able to try it immediately, even without pushing to the limit. This way he could offer valuable feedback to HRC engineers to continue the work.

To patch another season for Honda would be unacceptable and at the moment the hopes are all on Marc’s shoulders, also considering the delay in signing the contract by Joan Mirwhich for now is perhaps doing too much of the precious, risking to miss a train that would be very important and that probably could not pass in the short term.

