MotoGP Netherlands 2023, race: Bagnaia returns to victory ahead of Bezzecchi and Aleix. Martin 5th behind a penalized Binder

Francesco Bagnaia wins the Sunday race of the Dutch Grand Prix, eighth act of the 2023 MotoGP world championship. Net success for the world champion, the seventh of the season and the fourth in the real race on Sunday. Pecco wins ahead of Marco Bezzecchi in yet another Ducati and Italian one-two, while the podium is closed by Aleix, who passes fourth under the checkered flag behind Binder, but gains position because the KTM standard bearer turns green on the last lap and therefore loses the top three.

A lot of heat in Assen, very high temperature of the asphalt which conditions the race. There is little grip and therefore falls flock. Many riders on the ground: Quartararo, Zarco, Vinales, Miller and many others close the race prematurely. It follows that only 14 arrive at the finish line, including Savadori, Bradl and Folger.

However, all this does not bother Bagnaia. On the contrary, the heat and the lack of grip perhaps help the world champion who, after a weekend between free practice and less than perfect sprints, is back to the old days in the race and wins without too many difficulties. He started behind the usual Binder who took off great, towards the middle of the race he passed him and led up to the finish line. Sixth consecutive podium for him, the tenth in the last 12 races. Someone had said that this Pecco is always constant, but beaten first by Martin and then by Bezzecchi. Now he puts things right and goes back to commanding his way. The standings speak for themselves: he goes on vacation with a 35-point lead over Martin fifth today and 36 over Bez. Not bad.

However, Marco is confirmed, for the umpteenth Italian and Ducati one-two. Bezzecchi is unable to repeat himself after the triumph in the sprint, he starts badly and struggles to overtake the solid Binder. In the final stages he tries to close the gap on Bagnaia, without success. There’s a fight for the third step of the podium. In the end, Aleix made it to his first podium of the season after a period of great dullness. Espargarò takes advantage of Binder’s penalty to return to the top after a lifetime of absence. Well done for Aprilia, excellent race in any case by Binder who, despite the soft at the rear, held up against the Ducatis and also beat the Aprilia in the final, before being penalised. Fifth instead Martin, who despite the final comeback pays a lot for the bad qualifying and the bad start, which sees him out of the top ten in the first laps. The highs far away. Sixth is Alex, the only surviving Marquez. Then Marini, Nagakami, Morbidelli and Augusto Fernandez, for a top ten with no other big names due to the many crashes.

Now over a month off. Back on track on August 6 at Silverstone. We’ll see if there are any changes. At the moment it is a three-way fight for the world championship, with Pecco the absolute favourite.

scoreboard

THE CLASSIFIES: Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Aleix, Binder, Martin, Alex Marquez, Marini, Nakagami, Morbidelli, Augusto Fernandez, Savadori, Raul Fernandez, Bradl, Folger.

The breaking latest news in five moments

– As usual, first Binder got off to a flying start, then Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Aleix, Marini, Vinales, Oliveira, Miller. Bad for the Pramacs, even worse Quartararo 12th. Many falls in the first rounds. Miller, Zarco, Quartararo and Vinales end up in the sand. In front Pecco attacks and passes Binder, taking the lead.

– Bagnaia first, Bezzecchi attacks Binder for second position. Fourth Aleix, good comeback from Martin fifth, then Alex Marquez, seventh Oliveira, then Bastianini, Nakagami and Marini who is collapsing.

– Bezzecchi fails to pass Binder who manages to stay with Bagnaia. Up front, four remain for the victory with the first three and Aleix a little more distant but not yet out of the race. Bagnaia always first ahead of Binder and Bezzecchi. Martin fifth, then Alex Marquez, Nakagami, Marini, Di Giannantonio and Oliveira tenth, however forced to retire, while Nakagami takes a long lap due to too many track limits and loses the position on Marini.

– After half the race Bagnaia tries the break and leaves. Bezzecchi attacks and passes Binder. Aleix and Martin arrive on Binder to fight for the podium. Behind Alex Marquez he takes the long lap, discounts it but remains sixth ahead of Marini.

– Last rounds. Bezzecchi tries to close the gap on Bagnaia, without success. Behind Aleix tries to put pressure on Binder, who however resists. However, on the last lap Brad goes onto the green and in the post-race he is penalized by one position. So Aleix goes on the podium.

The key statistic

Francesco Bagnaia reaches 15 career victories, tying Andrea Dovizioso in third place among the Italians with the most Grand Prix wins after Rossi and Agostini

The declaration

Marco BEZZECCHI: “I’m very happy because I had a contact at the start and lost time. Then I struggled behind Brad who couldn’t pass him and Bagnaia went away. It was wonderful to race here with this wonderful crowd”.

The tweet not to be missed

The best

Francesco BAGNAIA: After yesterday’s defeat against Bez, this time there’s no story. The heat and little grip help GoFree, who returns to victory after three second places. He goes on vacation with a 35-point lead over Martin and 36 over Bezzecchi. Not bad.

The worst

Johann ZARCO: Really complicated weekend. After complicated qualifying and sprints, in the real race he crashed after a few corners influenced by the fall of Quartararo in front of him due to an all-French crash.

