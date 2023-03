The first of the two days of testing scheduled in Portimao is underway, there is time until 18:30 tomorrow to sort out the final details before the start of the new season. Ducati intending to use the evolution of the 2022 fairing with diffusers. Comparative work for Aprilia on aerodynamics, electronics and engine. Marquez is using a frame that has a streamlined longitudinal beam, probably to try and find more flexibility

PORTIMAO TEST, THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM