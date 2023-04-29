MotoGP, results and highlights of the Jerez Sprint: Binder wins, Bagnaia 2nd

I know the Ktm he takes a deserved win at the end of a exciting derby between Binder, the winner, and Miller, the Ducati breathe a sigh of relief thanks to Bagnaia, capable of getting on the podium in second place. There was nothing obvious about this podium. Aleix Espargaró he started with the favor of pole position, but was unable to materialize it ending up defending fifth place before slipping five laps from the end. Miller dueled for the victory with his teammate, after an initial confrontation with Martin, but on the last lap he was seen slipping by Bagnaia, careful to take advantage of anyone else’s mistakes. The Ducati rider is not entirely in order, in the third sector he lost contact with the two KTMs, only to recover in the rest of the circuit, while Martin followed him like a shadow. Well done to keeping Bagnaia calm, who after the morning practice put a patch together with his garage, with a bike that is difficult to brake: “I’m very happy – said Bagnaia – we are improving, my team has done an excellent job”; a thread of uncertainty remains for Sunday’s race, but the podium is always an excellent encouragement. The Ktm bogeyman is concrete, he also demonstrated it with the sixth place for Pedrosatest driver and pilot of infinite class.

The Aprilias disappoint, a difficult race for Bezzecchi

On the other hand, the quotations of theApriliawhich after Friday’s one-two and Espargaró’s pole position, collects the fifth place for Oliveira with a satellite RS-GP. Vinalesstarted tenth, gained some positions and crossed the finish line seventh, recovering some positions in the second part of the race, but the premises were different. Anonymous tender for Bezzecchi, finished in ninth place ahead of team mate Marini. Marco still holds the championship lead, but by only three points. He could have been even worse after theaccident in which he was involved on the first lap, caused by a contact between Alex Marquez e Franco Morbidelli which forced a second departure. A comeback race awaits him on Sunday, starting from thirteenth place. The heat is an unknown factor and in the long race everything could still change, considering the different tire wear.