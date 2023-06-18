MotoGP Sachsenring Martin vince la Gara Sprint

Superb performance by George Martin in the Sprint Race of Saturday on the German track of Sachsenring: the Spanish of Ducati Pramac he imposes himself with authority, beating Pecco Bagnaia by 2″4, still leader of the World Championship, and 3″2 by Jack Miller’s KTM. Well done Luca Marini, fourth after a strenuous resistance against Brad Binder, sixth behind Johann Zarco who passed him right on the last lap. Anonymous seventh place for Marco Bezzecchi, ninth for Aprilia with Aleix Espargaro. Crisis for the world champions Marc Marquez, 11th, and Fabio Quartararo, 13th.

daring overtaking — It was an extraordinary manoeuvre, in terms of timing and audacity, that made Jorge Martin's success mature and legitimize his sparkling performance: on lap 4, the Spaniard, coming out of the infamous Waterfall corner, threw himself inside, with the wheels on curb, to pass in one fell swoop, at the braking point of turn 12, Bagnaia and Miller in open battle from the time the traffic lights went out. It is there that Martin seized the moment and took the decisive momentum, flying off at an unsustainable pace for everyone up to the checkered flag: for him success number 2 of the year in the Sprint Race, after that of Le Mans, and second place in the World Championship at 21 points from Bagnaia. Pecco ran an intelligent race, elbowing a tenacious Miller at the start and then taking the best possible position against an opponent who had more: the championship remains firmly in his hands even if Martin has speed and irreverence to annoy him.

good marines — The podium rewards Miller and Ktm, sixth also with Brad Binder, while the 4th place highlights the solidity of Luca Marini, able to resist for most of the 15 laps of the sprint Race to the attacks of the South African, then slipped on the last lap by a ‘suspect’ fairing by Johann Zarco. The Pramac Frenchman finishes fifth, his maneuver is considered a ‘race accident’ and is partly compensated for by the great fear of the day before, overwhelmed by Marc Marquez at the first braking point.

marquez and quartararo crisis — In the points are the Ducatis of Bezzecchi (VR46), seventh, less explosive than other times and now third in the World Championship at -27 from Bagnaia, and of Alex Marquez (Gresini), while Aprilia collects the points from Aleix Espargaro’s 9th place and the crash of Maverick Vinales in the first corner. Bitter rears for the world champions Marc Marquez, only 11th after three crashes in qualifying on the track where he boasts 11 career victories, and Fabio Quartararo, 13th with an increasingly enigmatic Yamaha. Tomorrow, at 14 the GP.

motogp sprint race sachsenring, the finish — MotoGP GP Germany, order of arrival of the Sprint Race: