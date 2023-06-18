Home » MotoGP Sachsenring Martin vince la Gara Sprint
by admin
MotoGP Sachsenring Martin vince la Gara Sprint

In Saturday’s race, the Spaniard of Ducati Pramac dominates, ahead of the World Championship leader and Miller. At the foot of the podium Marini, who finished ahead of Zarco and Binder. Bezzecchi 7th, bad Marc Marquez: 11th

Superb performance by George Martin in the Sprint Race of Saturday on the German track of Sachsenring: the Spanish of Ducati Pramac he imposes himself with authority, beating Pecco Bagnaia by 2″4, still leader of the World Championship, and 3″2 by Jack Miller’s KTM. Well done Luca Marini, fourth after a strenuous resistance against Brad Binder, sixth behind Johann Zarco who passed him right on the last lap. Anonymous seventh place for Marco Bezzecchi, ninth for Aprilia with Aleix Espargaro. Crisis for the world champions Marc Marquez, 11th, and Fabio Quartararo, 13th.

daring overtaking

It was an extraordinary manoeuvre, in terms of timing and audacity, that made Jorge Martin’s success mature and legitimize his sparkling performance: on lap 4, the Spaniard, coming out of the infamous Waterfall corner, threw himself inside, with the wheels on curb, to pass in one fell swoop, at the braking point of turn 12, Bagnaia and Miller in open battle from the time the traffic lights went out. It is there that Martin seized the moment and took the decisive momentum, flying off at an unsustainable pace for everyone up to the checkered flag: for him success number 2 of the year in the Sprint Race, after that of Le Mans, and second place in the World Championship at 21 points from Bagnaia. Pecco ran an intelligent race, elbowing a tenacious Miller at the start and then taking the best possible position against an opponent who had more: the championship remains firmly in his hands even if Martin has speed and irreverence to annoy him.

good marines

The podium rewards Miller and Ktm, sixth also with Brad Binder, while the 4th place highlights the solidity of Luca Marini, able to resist for most of the 15 laps of the sprint Race to the attacks of the South African, then slipped on the last lap by a ‘suspect’ fairing by Johann Zarco. The Pramac Frenchman finishes fifth, his maneuver is considered a ‘race accident’ and is partly compensated for by the great fear of the day before, overwhelmed by Marc Marquez at the first braking point.

marquez and quartararo crisis

In the points are the Ducatis of Bezzecchi (VR46), seventh, less explosive than other times and now third in the World Championship at -27 from Bagnaia, and of Alex Marquez (Gresini), while Aprilia collects the points from Aleix Espargaro’s 9th place and the crash of Maverick Vinales in the first corner. Bitter rears for the world champions Marc Marquez, only 11th after three crashes in qualifying on the track where he boasts 11 career victories, and Fabio Quartararo, 13th with an increasingly enigmatic Yamaha. Tomorrow, at 14 the GP.

motogp sprint race sachsenring, the finish

MotoGP GP Germany, order of arrival of the Sprint Race:

  1. Jorge Martin, Ducati Pramac
  2. Francesco Bagnaia, 2,468 ducats
  3. Jack Miller, KTM 3.287
  4. Luca Marini, Ducati VR46 5.487
  5. Johann Zarco, Ducati Pramac 5.538
  6. Brad Binder, KTM 6.289
  7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati VR46 6,956
  8. Alex Marquez, Ducati Gresini 9,261
  9. Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia 9.691
  10. Enea Bastianini, ducats 9,715
  11. Marc Marquez, Honda 10.828
  12. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati Gresini 10,905
  13. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha 11.366
  14. Augusto Fernandez, GasGas Tech3 12.593
  15. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha 12.905
  16. Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia RNF 13.837
  17. Takaaki Nakagami, Honda Lcr 14.505
  18. Raul Fernandez, Aprilia RNF 28,959
