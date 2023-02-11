Home Health MotoGP, Sepang test. Results and times: 1st Martin, 5th Bagnaia, 9th Bastianini
MotoGP, Sepang test. Results and times: 1st Martin, 5th Bagnaia, 9th Bastianini

Second day of testing conditioned by rain at Sepang. The fastest was Martin with the Desmosedici GP23 of the Pramac team, behind him Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) and Pol Espargaró (KTM GasGas). Quartararo in 4th place: the Yamaha engine has improved, the gap from Ducati on top speed has reduced. Bagnaia is 5th with the GP23. All teams tested the ground effect fairings, the alternative with diffusers was tested by Ducati, Yamaha, KTM and Honda

SEPANG TEST, THE NEWS OF THE SECOND DAY

