MotoGP Spain, pole by Aleix Espargaro on Aprilia at Jerez, the results of qualifying

You call them if you want emotions. Take the best riders in the world on a motorbike, throw them into a furious melee on a track where the gaps have always been minimal, add a little treacherous drizzle that starts to fall just a few minutes from the 15′ that assigns the pole position and see what happens. The result is an exciting qualifying where, between the riders getting used to conditions never experienced in the two days and the asphalt which dries up and speeds up again as the minutes go by, the leader changes every few seconds. In the end, it was Aleix Espargaro who had already left everyone behind yesterday to celebrate, who with his Aprilia could lap here with his eyes closed and always be very fast. Not even a crash at the very fast turn 11 at the end of FP3 detracts from Aleix’s concentration, who has to get on the second bike to hunt for pole and, lap after lap, goes to take the glory of this Saturday morning, regardless even of the messages from the garage final they tell him to come back to change tyres. Stubborn and stubborn, he doesn’t listen to them and in the end he celebrates. “Yet when I saw that it was raining I was sad, because in these situations I always struggled” laughs Aleix.

ktm lurking — With a time of 1’37″216, in the end Aleix preceded a great Jack Miller, always spectacular on his KTM in control on a damp track and good at exploiting Francesco Bagnaia’s reference a few meters ahead of him, then Jorge Martin, third with his Ducati Pramac, 242 thousandths behind his friend, with whom he shares the manager, Albert Valera. The second row still speaks a lot about KTM, because Brad Binder takes the 4th time and an excellent Dani Pedrosa, here in the race as a wild card, the 6th. In the middle is Pecco Bagnaia, good at straightening out a complicated Friday that had seen him relegated to Q1. In the third row there is the Aprilia of the RNF team of Miguel Oliveira ahead of Luca Marini and Johann Zarco, then in fourth Maverick Viñales, once again not very effective in these variable conditions, then the best Honda of Takaaki Nakagami and, finally, Alex Marquez , very fast at the start of the session but who then paid for the mistake of not stopping in the pits and changing tyres. See also The perfect coffee machine and other pills of the future according to Reply

q1, I sin out of breath — He had to pull out everything Pecco had to bring home the best time in Q1, forgetting about the difficulties he had had in braking the bike up to this moment, and beating the drizzle that began to fall immediately after the end of the first 15′ of qualifying. With a time of 1’36”493, in the end Pecco left Brad Binder with the KTM by a hair’s breadth, 48 thousandths behind, while Marco Bezzecchi swallowed a bitter pill, third 85 thousandths behind the world champion’s Ducati and 37 from the South African. The leader of the World Championship today in the Sprint and tomorrow in the long race will start 13th immediately ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio. Q1 was disastrous, however, for Fabio Quartararo, who needed the air he breathes to pass through to Q2 to try and play for something important, and instead in the end he will only have to start from 16th.

honda disaster — Even further back the winner of two weeks ago in Austin, Alex Rins, 18th with a Honda that seems to be strong here only with Takaaki Nakagami. Cecchinello’s Spaniard, if nothing else, takes away the meager satisfaction of once again preceding his ex-Suzuki teammate and today in the official HRC team, Joan Mir, 20th time and also beaten by test rider Stefan Bradl, who replaces the convalescent Marc Marquez.

enea out — On the other hand, Enea Bastianini did not even try to do a lap, who completed a handful of laps in the morning in FP3 and then decided that, with his right shoulder still suffering after the Portuguese fracture of the scapula, it made no sense to continue, taking unnecessary risks. Her world start, at this point, is postponed to Le Mans. See also After a bone marrow transplant for leukemia, HIV is gone

motogp, as well as qualifying in jerez and the grid — The times of the MotoGP qualifying at Jerez, with the grid positions