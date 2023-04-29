MotoGP Spain Sprint wins Brad Binder, the results of the mini race in Jerez

2-2, motorcycle in the center. Brad Binder wins the Sprint Race of the Spanish GP of MotoGP in Jerez on KTM, after a race characterized by an accident on the first lap involving Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Augusto Fernandez (GasGas) and Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and takes the second success of the season in the race on Saturday. Exactly the same booty as Francesco Bagnaia, second on the Ducati after an intelligent race: Pecco let the KTMs vent and waited for the last lap to pass Jack Miller, third, for the position of honour. On the ground Aleix Espargaro, author of the pole, when he was in fifth position, while marco Bezzecchi thanks to his ninth place remains the leader of the World Championship, even if with only 3 points ahead of Bagnaia.

ktm protagonist — KTM was the great protagonist of the Spanish sprint, a format that evidently suits it, given the two successes centered in the new short race, in both cases with Binder. Beyond the performance of the South African, the whole Mattighofen team shone: Jack Miller is a good third after a long race in the lead before a few mistakes in the final which relegated him to the lowest step; Dani Pedrosa is in excellent sixth after returning from a wild card, confirming that the best performance on Friday morning was no accident. See also Dark circles, not just a blemish

April, sorry — Ducati places two bikes in the top four, with Jorge Martin aggressive and 4th, while Aprilia doesn’t go beyond 5th place with Miguel Oliveira’s RNF-registered RS-GP: the Noale-based manufacturer can complain a bit, given that poleman Aleix Espargaro finished his race in the gravel and that Maverick Vinales was the fastest on the track in the finale, but, once again, after accumulating too much delay at the start.

disappointment honda and yamaha — Disappointment for Honda and Yamaha: the first bike in Tokyo is in 13th place with Alex Rins who won in Austin two weeks ago; worse went to Joan Mir, once again on the ground in the very difficult harmony with a complex bike to manage. Yamaha on the ground: Fabio Quartararo is 12th and Franco Morbidelli 16th after the fear of the first start.

the race and the great fear — In fact, the race experienced the fright of the first start, with the collision triggered by the contact between Morbidelli and Alex Espargaro, with the involvement of Augusto Fernandez and above all Marco Bezzecchi. He pauses for the leader of the World Cup, but relieved to see him on his feet immediately. At the second start, the Ktms immediately set the record straight, taking the lead in the race and fighting each other: first the leader was Miller, then the baton and the victory went to Binder, really aggressive and effective. Bagnaia makes the most of it and takes a nice 2nd place, while Pedrosa dusts off its former glory, giving himself a nice 6th place. Bezzecchi, after the fear, precedes his teammate Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio, keeping the top of the World Championship by 3 points. Quartararo is in the shadows: his Yamaha remains an enigma. See also The week of open administration - La Stampa

motogp, sprint race jerez: the standings — The classification of the Sprint Race in Jerez