MotoGP, Spanish GP results: Bagnaia wins at Jerez, 2nd Binder. Out Bezzecchi

An extraordinary Pecco Bagnaia wins the Spanish GP: the Ducati rider precedes the KTMs of Binder and Miller and steals the World Championship leadership from Bezzecchi (who crashed on lap 17). 4th Martin, 5th Aleix Espargaró, 6th Marini and 7th Pedrosa. Then Alex Marquez and Nakagami. Fear at the start due to an accident between Quartararo and Oliveira: the Frenchman, albeit with a limp, got back on his saddle and finished 10th after the restart, the Portuguese was taken to hospital for an MRI on his left shoulder

