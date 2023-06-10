MotoGP, sprint race results of the Italian GP at Mugello: Bagnaia wins, Bezzecchi 2nd

Pecco Bagnaia wins the Mugello sprint race, ahead of Bezzecchi and extending the World Championship to +4 right on the Mooney rider. Martin was also on the podium, then Zarco 4th, Marini 5th (5 Ducatis in the top 5) and Miller 6th. The top ten is completed by Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaró, a stoic Bastianini and Quartararo. Sunday the Italian GP live at 2 pm on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and NOW (also in streaming on skysport.it and on the Sky Sport YouTube channel)

