Home » MotoGP, sprint race results of the Italian GP at Mugello: Bagnaia wins, Bezzecchi 2nd
Health

MotoGP, sprint race results of the Italian GP at Mugello: Bagnaia wins, Bezzecchi 2nd

by admin

Pecco Bagnaia wins the Mugello sprint race, ahead of Bezzecchi and extending the World Championship to +4 right on the Mooney rider. Martin was also on the podium, then Zarco 4th, Marini 5th (5 Ducatis in the top 5) and Miller 6th. The top ten is completed by Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaró, a stoic Bastianini and Quartararo. Sunday the Italian GP live at 2 pm on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and NOW (also in streaming on skysport.it and on the Sky Sport YouTube channel)

DO YOU WANT TO PUT YOURSELF IN THE SHOES OF A MOTOGP RIDER? GO TO THE SHOP

See also  Stress, why we suffer from it and how we can deal with it

You may also like

Iron linen or not? With these tips, both...

Four elderly people lost their sight due to...

New Suzuki Evx 2023-2025, the SUV that represents...

No Reichelt-stroking rhyme, Aiwanger as a fuel element?...

50 infected children. Strep A infections spike, and...

Adaptogenic substances: powerful natural remedies – Targatocn.it

50th anniversary of the DRF Luftrettung / Federal...

new pulmonary valve without scalpel. It is the...

discovery of a pill that reduces the risk...

Is your relationship stable? Find out with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy