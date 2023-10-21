MotoGP, the starting grid of the Australian GP at Phillip Island

Martin wins the pole of the Australian GP, ​​also setting the new track record with 1:27.246 (he lowered the previous record which belonged to the Spaniard by half a second). Also on the front row were Binder (2nd) and Bagnaia (3rd). Here is the starting grid at Phillip Island, valid both for today’s long race at 6.10 and for the Sprint on Sunday at 5. All live on TV channels Sky (Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP) and streaming on NOW

AUSTRALIAN GP, QUALIFYING RESULTS

